Iron Sky Selected as Safe City Partner; “Providing Better Tools to Fight Crime” to Communities Nationwide

Iron Sky Will Offer Financial Contributions, Technical Solutions, Equipment Donations and Ongoing Program Support to the Safe City Program, Communities and Law Enforcement Agencies

Katy, Texas--(Business Wire)--Iron Sky, Inc., a leading provider of physical security solutions such as video surveillance to public sector and law enforcement clients today announces their selection by Safe City as a corporate partner. Safe City is a community-based initiative that leverages partnerships and technology to help communities and businesses reduce crime and create an environment where people feel safe and secure.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a Safe City Corporate Partner,” stated Keith Drummond, Iron Sky President & CEO. “Safe City’s efforts to reduce crime and create safer communities is a perfect fit for Iron Sky and our mission to provide ‘Better Tools to Fight Crime’.”

Safe City unites law enforcement, businesses, residents and city officials through a project intended to maximize safeness and minimize theft and other crimes in communities. By uniting these groups in a plan to reduce crime and build awareness, they can help communities create safer areas to live, work and shop. The key building blocks to success are Partnerships and Technical Solutions.

“Our ability to deliver solutions, such as video surveillance, that help reduce crime in communities was the deciding factor in our selection as a corporate partner,” stated Scott Frigaard, Iron Sky Vice President of Sales. “Our applications, solutions, and experience are exactly what communities are looking for.”

Iron Sky’s video surveillance solutions are customized for the needs of each community and allow law enforcement and emergency responders to observe video surveillance that is associated with building floor plans and street maps, making more informed decisions during emergencies. Iron Sky also integrates other applications and information sources, such as license plate recognition and gunshot detection software in one, graphics driven interface.

About Iron Sky, Inc.

Iron Sky is a different kind of physical security company. One that believes public sector clients want a single partner that can provide the full range of services critical to the successful deployment of enterprise-wide physical security solutions. Iron Sky has a nation-wide presence and provides thought leadership on the entire spectrum of physical security and wireless solutions, implements the appropriate solutions and maintains a local presence for ongoing service and support to ensure the solution delivers the intended results.

Iron Sky delivers Better Tools to Fight Crime specifically for our nation’s law enforcement and public sector clients. For more info: www.ironsky.com

About Safe City

Safe City is a community-based initiative that unites law enforcement, businesses, residents and city officials through a project intended to maximize safeness and minimize theft and other crimes in communities.

By uniting businesses, residents, city officials and law enforcement in a plan to reduce crime and build awareness, we can help communities create safer areas to live, work and shop. The key building blocks to success are Partnerships and Technical Solutions. For more info: www.mysafecity.com