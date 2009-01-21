ShotSpotter, Inc. Expands Sales and Marketing Team in Response to Growing Demand for Wide-Area Acoustic Surveillance Technology

New Team Additions to Spearhead Continued Sales Growth in North America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShotSpotter, Inc., the leading developer of mission-essential wide-area acoustic surveillance systems for law enforcement, homeland security and military announced today the addition of three U.S. based regional sales directors and a senior marketing communications coordinator to its sales and marketing team. Respectively, Brian Hayden, David Jones and Jeff Pare’ will serve as directors of sales for the Great Lakes, Southeastern, and Western regions of the U.S. Zack Alves assumes responsibilities in the senior marketing communications coordinator role.

Jones brings 14 years of proven technology sales and management expertise to ShotSpotter. Previously he worked for TriTech Software Systems, a San Diego based computer aided dispatch and mobile data software company where he was responsible for managing new business development in the Eastern U.S. Prior to this, he was responsible for business development in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S. for CRISNET, Inc. a company which specialized in records management system and field based reporting software.

Hayden comes to ShotSpotter from Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) where he was sales director for Wireless Broadband in the U.S. Prior that Hayden held various sales management positions with Motorola, Inc. (NYSE: MOT) and InterAct Public Safety Systems. He has over 19 years of sales and management experience in the state, county, municipal government sector.

Pare’ joins ShotSpotter having previously worked at Tiburon, Inc., one of the leading providers of integrated public safety solutions. His 24 years of public safety industry experience combines engineering, project management, and public safety software sales.

Alves is a specialist in high-tech marketing with over eight years of experience. Prior to joining ShotSpotter, he was a marketing manager at Corvalent Corporation, a global provider of industrial-grade computers for the medical, security, and defense industries. He also founded Uppercut Marketing, a small business marketing agency.

“ShotSpotter’s unprecedented growth during the past several years has made it possible to add to our very seasoned and experienced sales and marketing team,” said Gregg Rowland, senior vice president of ShotSpotter, Inc. “With this expansion we have been fortunate to have these individuals join our team. Their experience, market knowledge, and proven track record will be instrumental in responding to our market demand.”

Hayden, Jones, and Pare’ are responsible for expanding domestic business development opportunities and increasing sales within their respective regions. Alves is charged with growing the company’s brand and awareness across domestic and international markets.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. is the leading developer of mission-essential acoustic surveillance systems. Its flagship product, the ShotSpotter Gunshot Location System® (GLS), has pioneered the use of wide-area acoustic surveillance coupled with audio analytics for public safety, homeland security, and military applications. For over a decade, our customers have relied on the ShotSpotter GLS to provide them with acoustic event awareness and accurate actionable intelligence to aid their development of proactive anti-crime strategies and operations. Currently the ShotSpotter GLS protects many cities and counties nationwide, consistently producing arrests and weapons confiscations. Information about ShotSpotter can be found at www.shotspotter.com. For ongoing news, please go to www.shotspotter.com/news/index.html.