Alternate Force announces partnership with Kong

CATO, N.Y. — Alternate Force is proud to announce a new partnership with Kong USA.

Originally based out of Italy, Kong has manufactured rope-related devices for technical rescue, tactical operations, worker rescue, and sports since 1830. With a proven background of producing quality products, they will work with Alternate Force to provide rope rescue options for law enforcement, military, and first responders. You can find Kong products at Alternate Force at this link:

http://www.alternateforce.net/kong-rescue-products.html

Below is a partial list of Kong products available at Alternate Force:

Carabiners

Gloves

Rope Clamps

Descenders

Ascenders

Pulleys

Rope

Winches

Tripods

Helmets

Harnesses

Kong products have a variety of uses, and have contributed to the following Public Safety Activities:

LE / Military Tactical Operations: SWAT Operations , Surveillance, Entry, Extraction, Transport

SWAT Operations , Surveillance, Entry, Extraction, Transport Technical Rescue Activities: High Angle, Water, Confined Space, Mountain, Recovery, Extraction, Transport

High Angle, Water, Confined Space, Mountain, Recovery, Extraction, Transport Forensic Activities: Scene Access, Transport

You can learn more about Kong USA here:

http://kongusa.com/sprat-training-and-rope-access-training-at-kong-usa/

About Alternate Force

Alternate Force provides mission critical gear and equipment to law enforcement agencies, U.S. military, corrections departments, security teams, hospitals, churches, banks and many others. Alternate Force has thousands of items and are authorized distributors for most. Please contact us if we can help you find something, match a price or provide fast quality quotations. We look forward to working with you.