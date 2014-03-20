2013 Marks Record-Breaking Year for TriTech Software Systems

TriTech adds 50 new customers and increases sales bookings 85% over 2012

SAN DIEGO, CA (March, 2014) –TriTech Software Systems proudly announces record-breaking 2013 sales bookings, adding 50 new customers to the nearly 3,000 current installations which span the United States and six other countries. This record growth was driven by sales of TriTech’s robust Inform Suite, a fully integrated 911 telephony, computer aided dispatch, mobile, and records management solution. TriTech’s ability to deliver a high performance enterprise public safety solution combined with a 91% rate of customer satisfaction make TriTech the premier vendor of choice for many law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies seeking to modernize their technology platform. The record sales results of 2013 and projected future growth solidify TriTech’s position as the most successful and fastest growing company in the public safety industry, validated by exceptional year-over-year growth.

Highlights of 2013:

TriTech added 50 new customers in 2013 including Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District (TN), Local Government Information Systems Association (LOGIS) (MN), Anoka County (MN), Ramsey County (MN), City of Alexandria (VA), County of Orange (NY), Department of Parks & Recreation (CA), City of Bartlett (TN), and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), City of Crossville (TN), and more.

Hosted more than 1,000 customers at 25 regional training events for product updates, education, and networking.

Transitioned 45 customers to its cloud-based solutions of TriTech.com IQ, TriTech.com Billing, and TriTech.com ePCR.

Brought 128 systems online including Singapore Civil Defense Force, Lake County (IL), Union County (NJ), City of Valdez (AK), Yolo County (CA), Sequatchie County 911 (TN), and more.

The editorial committee of Public Safety Communications magazine formally recognized TriTech’s Inform CAD+911 as one of the most innovative products in public safety.

TriTech’s Inform 911 next generation 911 telephony solution became one of the first systems to successfully connect to the State of Tennessee’s emergency services IP network (ESInet) and received approval by the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board.

Successfully deployed Inform IQ in the cloud at the NLETS hosting facility. IQ is a powerful, cost-efficient, public safety search engine and analytics suite. IQ is the first hosted system of its kind to aggregate multi-agency data from CAD, RMS, Jail, and 911 telephony systems into a single data warehouse to provide powerful, intelligent search and reporting capabilities.

Supporting quotes:

Chris Maloney, President and CEO of TriTech Software Systems

“We are fortunate to have a strong and passionate team at TriTech dedicated to selling, developing, delivering, and supporting mission critical systems that manage some of the most demanding public safety systems in the world. The dedication of our team and the power of our tightly integrated 911, CAD, Mobile, RMS, and Jail solutions are being well received by our customers. In 2014, we will continue to build on TriTech’s momentum in the market by enhancing our products and services to maintain premium levels of customer satisfaction as we continue to grow our customer base.”

Tom Folie, Manager of Public Safety Applications for Local Government Information Services Association (LOGIS)

“Over a year-and-a-half ago, LOGIS members began a search for an innovative and dependable computer aided dispatch, mobile, and law enforcement records management solution to enhance public safety. The member agencies all share the same system but are independent with differing business processes, so it was critical to find solutions that would be very flexible. After an extensive evaluation process, the group selected TriTech for all applications—even though there was no single vendor requirement. Our CAD/Mobile and RMS evaluators felt the TriTech solutions best fit our complex needs. What really impressed the consortium was TriTech’s ability to get information efficiently to and from the end users to improve public safety.”

Supporting Resources:

TriTech Software Systems: www.tritech.com

About TriTech Software Systems

TriTech Software Systems has been developing innovative solutions for public safety for more than 20 years. The company provides products and services to address any size and type agency with an end-to-end product suite to meet the needs of any agency – PSAP, Law, Fire, or EMS. TriTech Software Systems’ sole focus is public safety software. The company’s experienced team contributes on average, 13 years of industry experience. TriTech has delivered the most trusted public safety software for over two decades and continues to lead the market with innovative, enterprise-wide cloud-based and on-premise solutions for 911, computer aided dispatch, records management, jail management, analytics and intelligence, field-based reporting, patient care reporting, and ambulance billing software. For the best end-to-end integrated solution with unparalleled workflow, join the 2,700+ agency installations serving over 200 million citizens across 7 countries who rely on one company – TriTech Software Systems.