2014 California Crime and Intelligence Analysts Association (CCIAA) annual training conference to focus on data collection, analysis and sharing

The 2014 California Crime and Intelligence Analysts Association (CCIAA) annual training conference will be held from September 2-5 hosted by the Bay Area Crime and Intelligence Analysts Association (BACIAA) in Petaluma. The title of this year’s conference is Harvesting Data—Crushing Crime therefore presentations and panel discussions will be focused on data collection, analysis and sharing. The conference is a great opportunity to learn new strategies, discuss ideas, and network with peers. The 2014 CCIAA conference promises to provide excellent speakers, presenters, and vendors for analysts at all skill levels! #CrushingCrime #hdcc_2014 #cciaa_2014

Hotel space and registrations are filling fast, if you want to take advantage of our conference room rate ($159) and regular conference registration rate ($375) you must act before July 31st. For more details on registration and hotel reservations go to: http://www.baciaa.org/conference2014.asp

Single day registrations for $150- We know that in today’s busy environment time is precious and budgets are tight, therefore we offer single day registrations so that you can target a specific date and get the most bang for your buck! Come for a Keynote, Panel discussion, IACA Certification, or the presentations you find most applicable.

Content:

Our schedule is packed full of great content, here are some confirmed classes you will want to know about.

· Keynote Speakers: Mr. Bob Wasserman and DA George Gascón will speak on Tuesday morning, and Tony Ribera, PhD will speak on Wednesday afternoon.

· Panel Discussions:

o AB109 Panel Wednesday afternoon

o Data Sharing Panel Thursday afternoon

· Dr. Magnus Lofstrum: Lessons Learned from Realignment/AB109 As It Relates to Crime Trends

· Christopher Bruce: Principals of DDACTS (Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety)

· Julie Wartell: Problem Analysis: What it is and why should we do it? and Using Crime Prevention Research in Crime Analysis

· Travis Martinez: GPS Tracking

· Alison Terry: Analytical use of cameras

· Mark Dobbs & Jessica Cannedy: Tactical Predictions

· Lori Velarde: Geographic Profiling

· Safa Egilmez: Crystal Reports – Doctors Office

· Lt. (Ret.) Ron Shreeves: SWAT & the Analyst and Interview& Interrogation

· Renee Lashau: Operation Ceasefire – gang suppression task force data

· Jeremy Davis & Jacqui Damon: Arson Investigations

· Aaron Edens: Financial Analysis and Cell Phone Analysis

· Jennifer LaMoure: Cell Phone Analysis

· Jessica Herbert: Financial Investigations

· Updates on information sharing programs:

o LEO (Law Enforcement Online)

o N-Dex (National Data Exchange)

o VICAP (Violent Crime Analysis Program)

o STAC (State Threat Assessment Center)

· More to come!

Networking Opportunities:

Tuesday Night Speed Mixer – An organized networking opportunity to meet and learn about fellow analysts

Meeting and networking space set aside in an inviting and relaxing environment.

Hospitality suite available for after hours networking

Featured Vendors:

The Omega Group: http://www.theomegagroup.com

Numerica: http://trylumen.com

ESRI: http://www.esri.com

Oculus: http://www.geotime.com

Bair Analytics: http://www.bairanalytics.com

Several other industry specific vendors that will be available to demo their products and latest enhancements.

Pre-conference wine tasting (Monday 9/1/2014):

Those looking to explore Sonoma counties wine culture will be shuttled in an executive bus to four local wineries where they can relax and enjoy several wines from one of the best wine growing regions in the world. This event will be highlighted by with a tour and tasting hosted by Heidi von der Mehden, winemaker for Arrowood Winery in Glen Ellen. Other stops will include a tram tour through the vineyards at Benziger winery, a picnic lunch at Kenwood winery and a private art gallery tour at Imagery Estates winery. Everything is included in the price of the tour, all that you have to do is register and show-up!

Petaluma night out (Wednesday 9/3/2014):

Join us for a night out in Historic Downtown Petaluma! Don’t worry about having to drive, we will have professional transportation to and from the area for the evening’s festivities. Take in riverfront views while eating or beer tasting at Sonoma County’s oldest brewery. If beer isn’t your cup of tea, Viva Cocolat will tempt your taste buds with the best chocolate in Sonoma County. These locations and much more, including other restaurants and local wine bars will be part of our program.

Post-conference brewery tour (Friday 9/5/2014):

Sonoma County is a tourist destination for food and drinks, so it is only fitting that we have world famous breweries such as Lagunitas, Russian River, and Bear Republic within a short distance of our conference. This tour will be suited to beer drinkers and organized much closer to the date of the conference. If you want to join in, give us a shout and make sure you don’t plan to depart immediately following the conference. Those looking to do research in the meantime can check PubQuest who will be helping to organize this event.

For more information contact Matt Harris at matthew.harris@sonoma-county.org. We can’t wait to see you in September! #CrushingCrime