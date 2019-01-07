Adashi Systems Launches Integration with EPR’s Fireworks Records Management System

Premier Public Safety Software Companies Form Joint Partnership to Streamline Data for First Responders

Baltimore, MD - Today, public safety software company Adashi Systems announced a new partnership with EPR Systems, a company which specializes in records management systems and business intelligence for fire and emergency medical services agencies.

This direct connection between Adashi’s staffing software, Adashi RollCall, and EPR Systems’ records management system, Fireworks, will allow departments to automatically view real-time roster and staffing data from Adashi RollCall in their Fireworks activity and roster module.

With this integration in place, agencies using both systems will see decreased data entry time and an increase in efficiency, accuracy, and accountability. Departments will be able to easily transfer and update critical data, helping to streamline information sharing across different systems and simplify backend data entry processes.

With the rise of technology in the fire service, access to important digital data is becoming more significant. Many agencies are striving to ensure that their various hardware and software systems are interoperable and can quickly share and relay significant pieces of information.

“We’re excited for this integration and what it will bring to our clients,” said Gilad Preger, CEO of EPR Systems. “With staffing information included in the system, departments will see greater data accuracy and reporting in addition to improved personnel accountability.”

“Adashi’s approach to public safety has always focused on providing departments with relevant, critical information when they need it most,” said Sanjay Kalasa, President of Adashi Systems. “This extends to our partnerships with other systems, and we look forward to this integration helping first responders around the world perform their duties as safely and effectively as possible.”

About EPR Systems

EPR Systems USA provides unique cloud-based NEMSIS, EMSTARS and NFIRS compliant records management software solutions for Fire and EMS Agencies. EPR’s Fireworks software is a complete integrated software solution for Fire Stations and EMS on one platform. It features a built-in workflow, enabling personnel to manage all the needs of their departments including incident reporting, inspections, pre-plans, inventory, hydrants and ePCR. FireWorks has distinct features within a shared database for both management, emergency responders, and inspectors. The mobile solution works on any smart phone, tablet, or iPad (iOS or Android). For more information, visit www.eprfireworks.com

About Adashi Systems

Adashi Systems LLC is a leading provider of technological solutions to public safety agencies worldwide. Adashi Systems has developed a full suite of products to aid first responders in the staffing, notification, response, management, and reporting of critical incidents. For more information, visit www.adashi.com.