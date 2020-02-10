First Arriving launches expansion of industry-leading digital dashboard to law enforcement agencies nationwide

Richmond, Va. – First Arriving today announced that its innovative Digital Dashboards are actively supporting police departments around the country with mission-critical data and real-time analytics that streamline communications and improve operational efficiency.

From Boca Raton, Fla., to Fishers, Ind., to Mansfield, Texas, departments large and small are harnessing the benefits of First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard platform for mission-critical data including integration with TargetSolutions, Active911, scheduling platforms, Police1.com news and content, personnel and training announcements, and real-time incident alerts and weather conditions, among other features.

“First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards have improved our department’s internal communications and allow us to dedicate the critical resources necessary to best serve our community,” said Mike Johnson, Captain, Support Division, City of Fishers, Ind. “The displays equip our officers with the information they need when they need it.”

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards for law enforcement agencies include a growing list of more than 50 features and integrations, including:

• Policy updates, officer safety and situational awareness reports

• Emergency notifications and alerts

• Local and national most wanted bulletins, BOLO

• Personnel announcements—birthdays, anniversaries and new hires

• Response, arrest and citation data

• Event reminders, staff scheduling, off-duty detail and learning management updates via

integrations with many top public safety software platforms

• Public-facing display options for lobbies and other public spaces

• Information sharing between shifts and agency sections

• Desktop and tablet options for office and on-the-go use

• Planned integration with Police1 Academy & Lexipol (in 2020)

• See the full list at https://firstarriving.com/police

“Providing industry-leading solutions to public safety leaders is at the core of our work and we are thrilled to support the law enforcement community with our best-in-class Digital Dashboards,” said Dave Iannone, CEO & Co-Founder, First Arriving.

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard systems service law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, courts and local governments among other users. The platform provides full integration with a growing network of more than 60 leading third party technology platforms and service providers.To learn more about First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards for law enforcement, visit: www.firstarriving.com/police.

About First Arriving

First Arriving is a leading full-service technology and marketing agency specializing in fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement and local government. We provide innovative solutions, including digital signage, websites, video production and recruitment marketing that transform and engage. Our clients include renowned public safety brands, departments and agencies of all sizes, associations and non-profits. First Arriving is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients nationwide. For more information, visit: www.firstarriving.com. First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard Installation in Lobby of Boca Raton Police Department.