G2 Associates, LLC Announces the Vectronix NEMESiS Precision Location Software Package

Dallas, Texas October 2013 – G2 Associates, LLC is excited to announce the launch of Vectronix AG- NEMESiS application, NEMESiS is a software and hardware suite utilizing high resolution mapping systems and elevation data to provides situational awareness to all level of command regarding precise location and imagery of air, sea and land based assets. NEMESiS integrates Vectronix AG’s line of highly precise and accurate targeting and location-based devices which includes the STERNA, Vector, and JIMLR.

NEMESiS is used to detect, identify, track and interpolate friendly, unknown or hostile moving targets on its 3D mapping environment. Applications include digitally aided close air support, sniper systems, search and rescue operations, and unmanned aerial vehicles command and control. It’s a network centric application that gives the ability to observe, analyze and rapidly respond to dynamically changing tactical situations. The systems allows for unprecedented situational awareness and precise location information.

Vectronix AG’s line of handheld optical day/night laser range finders and positioning systems allows for extremely accurate location of friendly, unknown and hostile/subjects. When combined with NEMESiS the mission/operational awareness is enhanced.

“We are proud to work with Vectronix AG and integrate their line of truly remarkable location and targeting devices into a powerful yet user friendly software suite to enhance mission effectiveness.” John Robinson, President and CEO G2 Associates LLC.

G2 Associates, LLC is a company specializing custom development items in the field of communications, security, surveillance and targeting systems for commercial and government entities. We leverage “Smart Phone/Tablet” technologies to the maximum extent possible giving our products advanced yet customized capabilities as well as inherent familiarity to the user.

G2 Associates, LLC

4809 Beltline Road Suite 118

Mesquite, Texas 75150

www.g2associates.net

info@g2associates.net

