LexisNexis Acquires PoliceReports.US, Provides Law Enforcement Improved Crash Data Analytics Capabilities

ATLANTA (August, 2014) — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the acquisition of PoliceReports.US, an online distributor of vehicle accident reports currently in use by 29 states. Finalized on August 4, the acquisition – which includes PoliceReports.US technology, staff and book of business – will complement the LexisNexis® eCrash solution with enhanced crash report data, analytics and distribution capabilities. This acquisition follows closely to the company’s purchase of iyeTek in May – an innovative software development company that creates mobile and handheld software solutions – strengthening the capabilities of the LexisNexis® eCrash solution and expanding its market presence.

Agencies such as New Mexico State Police, St. Louis County Sheriff, Orlando Police Department and Miami Dade Police Department have deployed LexisNexis® eCrash, a free electronic crash reporting solution. LexisNexis® eCrash automates the entire crash report process from initial data capture, to administration and through to report distribution, enabling law enforcement agencies to save time and money and improve services provided to their communities. In addition to providing officers with an automated exchange of information to easily and quickly supply reports to involved parties, states and other organizations, the solution includes an analytic component allowing officers to easily identify accident-prone locations.

“By integrating PoliceReports.US into LexisNexis, we are able to further expand value to police agencies delivered through our comprehensive electronic crash data management system and extend our offering through digitization and electronic collection options for public safety,” said Bill Madison, CEO, Insurance, LexisNexis. “We look forward to being able to draw from the well of experience and products that PoliceReports.US offers to deliver unrivaled efficiency to current and prospective customers.”

PoliceReports.US, originally founded in Mooresville, North Carolina, will bring the value of expanded crash reports to LexisNexis® eCrash, providing law enforcement agencies with a more efficient, automated crash report process and improved crash data analysis. Current PoliceReports.US applications that will be integrated into LexisNexis® eCrash include accident report and crash scene photograph distribution, as well as online crime reporting, ticket pay and report requests. At the time of acquisition, PoliceReports.US was actively deployed across 600 agencies.

For additional information on LexisNexis® eCrash, visit https://ecrash.lexisnexis.com/.

