LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions wins ‘Traffic Tech Solution of the Year’ in 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program

Annual awards program recognizes innovation in automotive and transportation technologies around the globe

LOS ANGELES — AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, announced today that LexisNexis® Coplogic™ Solutions, is the recipient of the “Traffic Tech Solution of the Year” award in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards for its Coplogic™ Ethos solution.

Coplogic™ Ethos is a game changer in the way it can help law enforcement advance their traffic safety strategy from one that is reactive, responding to crashes that have already happened, to one that is proactive, and ultimately preventive in agencies’ efforts to stem crash fatalities. The dynamic and highly configurable cloud-based data management and optimization system is equipped to deliver comprehensive, real-time data and analytics visualizations including dashboard views of charts, graphs and overlay maps. These features can provide agencies a holistic view of their community’s traffic hotspots and trends at the touch of a button, within minutes, instead of waiting weeks or months for minimal data and little to no analytics, which can put them in a reactive mode to crashes. Automated, timely decisioning is key to a high data sophistication level that enables agencies to save more lives and achieve their Vision Zero goals.

At the roadside, more accurate data collection is powered by a highly intuitive, digitally responsive native mobile app and touchscreen interface that can fast-track and simplify field-based crash and citation reporting across the entire traffic unit - including motor, bike and patrol. Agency administrators can create associated forms such as tow forms, arrest forms and many others as required by the jurisdiction or state, quickly and efficiently without coding. Coplogic Ethos is designed by and for law enforcement and helps agencies eliminate costly and time-consuming manual processes, which can distract from a proactive police response and cuts paperwork from hours to a few minutes, freeing officers to stay mission-ready and engaged with their community.

“More appropriate, timely decisioning is key to helping agencies save more lives. We’re proud of this recognition from AutoTech Breakthrough as we work to help law enforcement agencies advance their use of data and analytics to improve their traffic safety strategy from reactive to proactive, and ultimately preventive,” said Jason LaRue, associate vice president of LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions. “This is why we launched our data sophistication model to help agencies gain a deeper understanding of the correlation between the data and analytics and their ability to save more lives on roadways. With the innovation of Coplogic Ethos, officers spend less time on manual processes and more time on improving traffic safety. By leveraging more immediate data, they can focus on preventing crashes instead of responding to them.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“We agree Coplogic Ethos is a game changer. The key to a preventive approach to traffic safety is providing agencies with the ability to make accurate, complete, and timely data-driven decisions. Dangerous driving violations, like speeding, DUIs, and distracted driving continue to plague our roadways, and Coplogic Ethos can help agencies get ahead of this trend more strategically,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions has earned the ‘Traffic Tech Solution of The Year’ award. The future of traffic safety is now with Coplogic Ethos, enabling data-driven decisioning that law enforcement agencies need to advance their traffic safety strategy and save more lives, so achieving their Vision Zero goals becomes a reality.”

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions

LexisNexis® Coplogic™ Solutions is committed to meeting law enforcement agencies where they are on the road to saving more lives and helping take them where they want to be by delivering an innovative full suite of data sophistication solutions to create workflow efficiencies and while delivering world-class crash and citation data and analytics visualizations through advanced technology. Our proven solutions, developed by and specifically for law enforcement, can help agencies operate more effectively, increase services to their communities and improve traffic and overall public safety through electronic, mobile-enabled authoring capabilities, web-based commerce solutions, analytics and more. For more information, please visit risk.lexisnexis.com/TakeMeThere.