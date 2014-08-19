Panasonic Launches Limited-Edition Toughpad Comic Book Series, Sweepstakes

NEWARK, NJ (August, 2014) – Panasonic, an industry leader in reliable and innovative mobile computers since 1996, today announced the launch of “Unbreakable Valor,” a limited-edition comic book series featuring Panasonic Toughpad® rugged tablets. Produced by a team of notable comic book industry veterans, the series follows the adventures of the League of Valor, an organization of superpowered heroes who rely on Panasonic enterprise technology solutions, and their IT specialist Kevin Massing. The first issue of the four-part series is available today at http://www.Toughpad.com.

Also launching today is a promotional sweepstakes where lucky entrants will win prizes including a Toughpad rugged handheld tablet, a trip for two to San Diego to attend the biggest comic book show on the planet, or the opportunity to be transformed into a featured character in an upcoming issue of the series. All entrants will also be entered to win a collector’s print edition of issue 1. The sweepstakes runs from today through Sept. 30, 2014 and prizes will be drawn at the conclusion of the sweepstakes. For more information and rules of entry, visit the Toughpad web site.

Issue 1 of “Unbreakable Valor” was produced by a creative team well known for their work done with the comic book industry’s biggest publishers. They include writer Ron Marz, illustrator Rick Leonardi, inker Mark Pennington, colorist Michael Atiyeh and letterer Troy Peteri, with design, logo and production by Phil Smith and additional content by illustrator Bart Sears. The second issue of the series will be released in late 2014.

The issue showcases the new Toughpad FZ-E1, a fully-rugged 5-inch handheld tablet powered by Windows Embedded 8.1 Handheld. Submersible in water and able to withstand drops of up to 10 feet to concrete, and offering a 14-hour hot-swappable battery and optional voice/data connectivity, the Toughpad FZ-E1 is purpose-built for mobile professionals in transportation and logistics, government, utilities, manufacturing, retail and field services.

“While ‘Unbreakable Valor’ may not be a true story, our Toughpad rugged tablets are relied upon each day by real-life heroes around the world – from soldiers on the battlefield, to first responders at the scene of an emergency, or utility workers who restore power in a storm,” said Marca Armstrong, Vice President, Marketing, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “We viewed this project as a fun, creative way to spotlight the vital work our customers do and the role that dependable technology plays in helping them overcome extreme circumstances and accomplish their missions.”

First introduced in 2011, Panasonic Toughpad rugged tablets are built to connect mobile workers of all types with the data they need to stay productive and efficient, anytime and anywhere they need it. They build on the market-leading heritage of Panasonic Toughbook® rugged mobile computers to offer durability and enterprise-ready feature sets beyond those of consumer-grade devices. Toughpad tablets are available running Windows and Android and come in sizes ranging from 5 to 20 inches.

For more information on the Panasonic Toughpad family of tablet computers, visit http://www.Toughpad.com.

Sales inquiries for Panasonic’s Toughpad tablets should be directed to sales.psc@us.panasonic.com or 877-803-8492.

Follow the Toughpad® Brand (#Toughpad):

The Panasonic Toughpad brand can be followed on various social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter (@PanaToughpad),YouTube, Flickr and our blog, Panasonic for Business.

Panasonic Solutions for Business

Panasonic delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver a customized experience to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers’ customers. Panasonic engineers reliable products and solutions that help to create, capture and deliver data of all types, where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, visual communications (projectors, displays, digital signage) and HD video production. Panasonic solutions for business are delivered by Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation.

All brand and company/product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies. All specifications are subject to change without notice. Information on Panasonic solutions for business can be obtained by calling 877-803-8492 or at us.panasonic.com/business-solutions/.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Panasonic Corporation of North America provides a broad line of digital and other electronics products and solutions for consumer, business and industrial use. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and the hub of Panasonic’s U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. In Interbrand’s 2014 annual “Best Global Green Brands” report, Panasonic ranked number five overall and the top electronics brand in the report. As part of continuing sustainability efforts, Panasonic Corporation of North America relocated its headquarters to a new facility, built to meet LEED certification standards, adjacent to Newark Penn Station in Newark, NJ. Learn more about Panasonic at www.panasonic.com.

Connect with Panasonic:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus, Facebook, YouTube