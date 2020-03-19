PowerDMS’s entrust user conference recognizes innovators of cloud-based crucial information software in business, healthcare, and public safety

The second annual Entrust Awards celebrated agencies and organizations for innovative use of PowerDMS to impact lives in the communities they serve

ORLANDO, Fla. - PowerDMS, a leader in cloud-based crucial information management technology, held its second annual user conference, Entrust 2020, in Orlando last week. The energy was high as close to 500 industry thought leaders and PowerDMS users representing public safety, healthcare, university and corporate organizations, came together to explore best practices in topics such as managing employee training records and proper training workflows.

At Entrust, PowerDMS announced its partnerships with industry-leading content providers and connected solutions to provide its customers with added policy, training and technology resources to enhance operational efficiency. The company also graduated its first class of eight PowerDMS Certified Professionals as part of a newly developed program that formally validates individuals’ expertise with the PowerDMS program.

Exemplary use of PowerDMS software by pioneering customers around the world were also recognized with the second annual Entrust Awards, presented at the closing session on Friday. PowerDMS honored six customers with awards, including the following:

Innovation Award: Eric Weber, University of Texas-San Antonio Police Department (TX)

Eric Weber, University of Texas-San Antonio Police Department (TX) ROI Impact Award: Arielle Schultz, Mennonite Village (OR)

Arielle Schultz, Mennonite Village (OR) Community Hero Award: Police Foundation and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section Mexico

Police Foundation and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section Mexico Environmental Protector: Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (LA)

Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (LA) Power User: Gini Seitz, Georgia Department of Corrections (GA)

Gini Seitz, Georgia Department of Corrections (GA) Champion of the Year: Stephanie Erb, Mchenry Police Department (IL)

“Entrust brings together our exceptional customers, partners, and friends from around the world providing them the opportunity to learn from PowerDMS experts, connect with peers to share best practices, and grow with new knowledge from industry leaders,” said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PowerDMS. “We are proud of this year’s Entrust Award winners who demonstrate the transformative work our customers are doing to benefit their organizations and the communities in which they serve.”

For more information about PowerDMS’s user conference and awards, go to https://entrustorlando.com.

About PowerDMS

Founded in 2001, PowerDMS offers a cloud-based policy, compliance, accreditation management solution that helps organizations reduce risk and liability, protect reputation, increase efficiency, and save lives. The company provides software tools to organize and manage an organization’s critical documents and industry accreditation standards, and allows for training and testing of employees. PowerDMS serves customers in the private sector, public safety, government, and healthcare and has achieved significant organic growth in these markets. To learn more, go to www.powerdms.com.