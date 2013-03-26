Upper Saddle River NJ PD Goes Live with CJIS Solutions Hosted E-mail Service
Congratulations to the Upper Saddle River New Jersey Police Department! They just went live with with the CJIS Solutions Hosted E-Mail service!
Learn how Upper Saddle River has:
•Eliminated 99% of their SPAM.
•Synchronized their E-Mails, Calendars, and Contacts across their phones, Outlook programs and web applications.
•Eliminated the need to support their own solution.
•Achieved CJIS compliance by removing their E-Mails from publicly shared servers.
•Accomplished this by a fraction of owning their own system would have cost!