Upper Saddle River NJ PD Goes Live with CJIS Solutions Hosted E-mail Service

Congratulations to the Upper Saddle River New Jersey Police Department! They just went live with with the CJIS Solutions Hosted E-Mail service!

Learn how Upper Saddle River has:

•Eliminated 99% of their SPAM.

•Synchronized their E-Mails, Calendars, and Contacts across their phones, Outlook programs and web applications.

•Eliminated the need to support their own solution.

•Achieved CJIS compliance by removing their E-Mails from publicly shared servers.

•Accomplished this by a fraction of owning their own system would have cost!