Envisage Technologies awarded $3.2 Million DHS Task Order

CBP Continues nationwide training ecosystem deployment.

Bloomington, IN— Envisage Technologies announced that Customs and Border Protection (CBP), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, awarded the company a 2-year, task order to continue deployment of the Acadis® Readiness Suite to additional locations across the US.

CBP is utilizing the Acadis Readiness Suite to meet its rigorous training management requirements and modernize key aspects of its high-liability law enforcement training operations. Acadis has been deployed at CBP training facilities in Glynco, GA, Harper’s Ferry, WV, Charleston, SC, El Paso, TX, Front Royal, VA, St. Augustine, FL, as well as field offices across the United States.

“When it comes to training, CBP is by far one of the most forward thinking Federal Agencies,” said Ari Vidali, Envisage chief executive officer. “They have made significant headway in reducing waste, optimizing academy operations, and standardizing their approach to high-liability training. They have won several awards for their approach, including being nominated for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Accreditation (FLETA) Best Practice award two years in a row. We are honored to be assisting them with their important mission.”

About the Acadis Readiness Suite

The Acadis Readiness Suite is an enterprise software application that enables organizations to create training ecosystems. Acadis automates the management of complex, high-risk training environments such as law enforcement, public safety, homeland security and the military. The modular system architecture allows training organizations to optimize the entire “hire-to-retire” lifecycle for personnel by fusing learning management, automated scheduling, registration management, housing/barracks management, certification compliance tracking, automated testing, and document management into a comprehensive end-to-end solution. The optional Acadis Portal Framework allows secure, decentralized access to employee training records, in-service training reporting, online learning, class registration, and instructor availability management.

Customs and Border Protection

With over 58,000 employees, CBP is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s largest and most complex components, with a priority mission of keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. It also has a responsibility for securing and facilitating trade and travel while enforcing hundreds of U.S. regulations, including immigration and drug laws.

About Envisage

Founded in 2001, Envisage is an industry visionary in training management, resource optimization, complex scheduling and process automation for law enforcement, public safety and military organizations. Clients include military commands, federal law enforcement academies in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and state law enforcement and public safety organizations.