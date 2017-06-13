G-Shock unveils new color additions for men’s GRAVITYMASTER timepieces

Latest Color Variation for Men’s Master of G Series Available on the Connected GPW2000 and GA1100 Models

LAS VEGAS — Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the addition of two color additions for the Master of G GRAVITYMASTER series, available starting this July on the new, connected GPW2000 model, as well as the GA1100 model. Both watches will feature a Military Green color way with the GA1100SC also featuring a traditional camouflage pattern on the band. In addition both models feature a layered band with orange underneath. Tying in with theGRAVITYMASTER’s overall flight theme, the new color variation evokes an image of toughness, alluding to the patterns and colors found in military uniforms and flight jackets. The timepieces will be on display at COUTURE from June 2-6 at the Casio G-SHOCK booth located at the Wynn and Encore, booth CT-104/105.

The GPW2000-3A is the latest GRAVITYMASTER model to feature connected GPS capabilities, including Mission Stamp – an innovative function that records time and location, while transmitting the information via Bluetooth to a dedicated G-SHOCK mobile app.

In addition, the model contains other premium features such as a longitude and latitude indicator, GPS/Multi-Band 6 timekeeping, Triple G Resist structure, Magnetic Resistance, Tough Solar power, sapphire glass with non-reflective coating, and a carbon reinforced connection structure. The timepiece also possesses a daily alarm, 1/1 second stopwatch and countdown timer, and world time (featuring 28 cities) in a 57.1mm case.

The GA1100SC-3A model features G-SHOCK’s Twin Sensor technology, which includes a digital compass and thermometer to measure directional and temperature changes. Other features include five daily alarms, 1/100th second stopwatch and countdown timer, neo-brite luminous hands, and world time (featuring 48 cities) in a 52.1mm case.

Both the GPW2000-3A and GA1100SC-3A come equipped with G-SHOCK’s legendary structure of 200M water and shock resistance. Other technologies include a dual world time display and super LED backlight.

The GPW2000-3A and GA1100SC-3A will retail for $800 and $280, respectively, beginning in July 2017, and will be available for purchase at select Macy’s, select Jewelers, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO’s shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe’s dream of ‘creating a watch that never breaks’. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as ‘the toughest watch of all time’. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe’s mantra “never, never give up.” www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of “creativity and contribution” through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.