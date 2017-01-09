TRU-SPEC and 5ive Star Gear to introduce new products at 2017 SHOT Show

MARIETTA, Ga. — TRU-SPEC, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, has announced that they will be unveiling several new products at their booth (#10970) at SHOT Show 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. Their sister brand, 5ive Star Gear will make its first appearance at SHOT Show with new products geared towards tactical, outdoor and survival at booth #10974.

TRU-SPEC will be introducing both Men’s and Women’s 24-7 Series Ascent Shorts, designed with the same superior comfort and durability as the 24-7 Series Ascent Pant. The cutting edge mechanical stretch fabric allows ease of movement, with a DropN pocket behind each cargo pocket to accommodate cell phones. The Ascent Shorts will be available in Black, Khaki, Ranger Green, and Navy.

TRU-SPEC will be expanding the Urban Force TRU collection, adding a Dress Shirt to the current Uniform Shirt, Pant and Combat Shirt. This uniform was designed in conjunction with Law Enforcement Officers to encompass an approachable, yet tactical style. The new Dress Shirt has a zippered faux button placket and hidden document pockets on the chest. The Urban Force TRU collection will have expanded color options, including Coyote, Khaki, Grey, and ATACS LE-X in addition to Black, OD and Navy.

Also new for 2017 is the 24-7 Series 24-7 Xpedition Pant. Available this Spring, the 24-7 Xpedition Pant offers dual mesh zippered cooling vents at the thigh and calf area for increased airflow and temperature regulation. A double weave fabric on the hips, back of the knees, front cargo pocket and gusset increases mobility and durability for any activity. Strategically placed, functional pockets keep your gear safe and secure, featuring zippered closures or easy access flap closures. An additional layer of nylon webbing fabric and adjustable straps with snaps and boot hooks at the ankle complement the versatility of the 24-7 Xpedition pant.

TRU-SPEC continues to expand the popular 24-7 Series, adding style and color options to accommodate the on-duty, off-duty lifestyle. Other new 24-7 Series items include:

24-7 Series Concealed Armor Shirt

Women’s 24-7 Series Dress Shirt

24-7 Series drirelease Polo in Grey

24-7 Series Performance Polo in HiViz colors

New to SHOT Show this year is the 5ive Star Gear brand. Offering tactical, outdoor and urban survival gear to Law Enforcement, Military, and the outdoor enthusiast, 5ive Star Gear is introducing a variety of new items including:

Woobie 3-in-1 Survival Blanket

Para-Lite 550 Paracord/Tinder

LW-2 Compact Plate Carrier

About TRU-SPEC

TRU-SPEC is now one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement, public safety, and shooting sport markets. Built on a foundation of durability, quality and value, TRU-SPEC has become synonymous with quality, innovation and service as thousands of police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel use and depend on our products daily, both on-duty and off-duty. Built with cutting edge design for unmatched comfort, rugged reliability, and all day, every day performance TRU-SPEC is the preferred brand for any situation. Visit www.truspec.com or facebook.com/TRUSPEC to find a dealer near you.

About 5ive Star Gear

5ive Star Gear is one of the leading suppliers of outdoor gear and personal equipment to military/tactical personnel, outdoor enthusiast, and survivalist. With the thousands that depend on our products daily, the name 5ive Star Gear has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and service. Visit www.5ivestargear.com or facebook.com/5iveStarGear to find a dealer near you.