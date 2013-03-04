Vortex Optics Razor HD Gen II 1-6x24

Vortex Optics new Razor HD Gen II 1-6x24 is set to dominate the tactical market. Every component, feature and performance characteristic of this riflescope is so well thought out and executed, it’s almost scary.

Optically, the Razor HD Gen II 1-6x24 delivers the highest level of clarity, resolution, color accuracy, light transmission and edge to edge sharpness obtainable. The ultraforgiving eye box with generous eye relief generates a heads-up-display-like sight picture for fast target acquisition and optimal dual-eye visual monitoring of the surrounding environment. HD (high-density extra-low dispersion) glass fully multicoated on all air-to-glass surfaces with Vortex’s proprietary XR antireflective coatings guarantees top-tier optical performance. Exterior glass surfaces boast Vortex’s scratch/oil/salt-resistant ArmorTek coating. All coatings are applied using the cutting edge PlasmaTech application process, resulting in unparalleled coating durability.

Ultrasleek and built like a tank on a 30 mm aircraft-grade aluminum tube, the Razor HD Gen II 1-6x24 features ultralow-profile, capped, windage and elevation turrets for streamlined performance. Zero-resettable turrets offer 50 MOA of adjustment in a single turn ensuring ample travel.

Simple, clean, intuitive and fast, the Vortex-exclusive JM-1 BDC reticle (designed using input from world-renowned competitive shooter, instructor and gunsmith, Jerry Miculek) facilitates rapid, accurate, shooting at distances from point-blank to 600 yards. BDC references subtend with popular .223/5.56mm and .308/7.62mm loads. Users can also custom match the exact ballistics of their particular load to the drop hashmarks of the reticle using Vortex’s LRBC ballistic program.

A true, daylight-bright illuminated center dot gives shooters red dot sight functionality and ultimate close-quarters versatility. Illumination is accessed and activated via the locking illumination dial positioned cleanly on the left side of the turret housing. Features 11 intensity levels with an off-position between each setting. Riflescope is o-ring sealed and purged with inert argon gas for absolute waterproof/fogproof performance.

Incredibly versatile and perfect for the AR platform, the Vortex Razor HD Gen II 1-6x24 is the ideal optical solution for short to medium-range tactical applications requiring the pinnacle of optical performance.

