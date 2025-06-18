GC USA launches new ultralight compact shield

PRESS RELEASE

PROVIDENCE, R.H. — GC USA launches new compact size shields for versatile and handy ballistic protection.

The new additions join the GC Shield family of ultralight NIJ Level III+ shields: GC Patrol Shield and GC RF2 Shield.

The Compact Shield covers H20” x W17”, with the GC Patrol Shield version weighing less than 10lb, while its up-armored RF2 version tips the scale at 14lb, with added protection against the ‘green-tip’ M855. Due to its superior edge shot performance, the Compact Shield provides up to 30% more protective cover than conventional shields.

The Compact Shield can be used on its own and also in combination with other GC Shields with the GC Connector – a lightweight accessory that forms a vertical shield wall for vertical height protection.

Mox Weber, VP GC USA said, “The design of this smaller, compact shield, driven by customer feedback, enhances our offering to Law Enforcement everywhere. It enables ballistic protection on demand, whether in a vehicle or a first responder situation, with the added benefit of knowing you have edge-to-edge protection“.

To find out more, book an online demonstration, or speak to one of our advisors, please visit our website or get in touch at info@graphenecomposites.com.

About GC Shield:

GC Shields represent a quantum leap forward in lightweight, high-performance ballistic shields and offer a level of protection and mobility that was previously unattainable to law enforcement.

With unrivalled ballistic coverage against Level III rifle rounds and special threats, GC rifle shields exceed NIJ Level III at half the weight of conventional shields.