Graphene Composites develops next-generation ballistic and blast protection

PRESS RELEASE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Graphene Composites USA, a leading innovator in advanced materials engineering and breakthrough solutions for defense, has developed next-generation ballistic and blast protection with its GC Shield technology.

GC’s RF2 Shield performs to STANAG 4569/AEP-55 Level 1 for superior blast and ballistic protection for armored vehicles, achieving up to 30% weight reduction versus standard vehicle armor. The technology features an unrivaled ability to disperse and reflect impact force – making it highly effective against blast threats.

As a ballistic shield, exceeding NIJ Level III, the GC RF2 delivers enhanced protection against special threats including the 5.56 x 45mm M855 ‘green tip’ round and the 5.45 x 39mm 7N6 ‘poison bullet’ round. Designed to be lighter than competitors while ensuring greater mobility, the RF2 Shield provides assurance and peace of mind by withstanding multiple shots, including stacked rounds and edge shots, without spalling or ricochet, while the shield’s enhanced force dispersion minimizes back face deformation.

Beyond individual protection, GC Shield has a modular design for tactical flexibility and can instantly form a Shield Wall, while its lightweight design enables rapid deployment without compromising defensive capability. Whether equipping special operations teams or establishing defensive positions, GC Shield technology provides the tactical advantage that modern warfighters require.

Commenting on the shield development, Mox Weber, President, GC USA, said, “GC Shield is a major advancement in ballistic and blast protection that delivers unprecedented performance in both vehicle armor and personal protection applications. This is not just a leap forward in shield technology – it’s a foundational platform for the next generation of personal and tactical protection systems.”