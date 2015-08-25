Angel Armor™ Receives National Recognition through NTOA Member Tested and Recommended Program

Fort Collins, CO — Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) announced Angel Armor Ballistic Door Panels have received the highly respected National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended status. Products are tested and scored in 13 possible categories on a scale of zero to five. The Ballistic Door Panels have been recommended by the members of the National Tactical Officers Association, receiving an overall score of 4.88. One Law Enforcement Product Reviewer awarded the Ballistic Door Panels a score of five in all 13 categories, totaling a perfect score.

“We all agreed that having the IIIA door panel gave us a sense of confidence that it can provide cover during surprise attacks,” said NTOA Member and Product Reviewer. “I do not go on the street without my vest, and now I do not want to go without my Ballistic Door Panel. We are now looking into getting the ballistic panel for the rest of the fleet.”

Angel Armor Ballistic Door Panels give Law Enforcement the advantage to protect and respond. The thin and lightweight design installs with unprecedented ease, the fastest in the industry. “Our panels provide more than just protection, they instill confidence and ultimately peace of mind.” said Dave Goldfain, Director of Sales and Marketing for Angel Armor.

About Angel Armor Ballistic Door Panels

Using proprietary technology, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels are cost-effective, lightweight and surpass stringent environmental testing. They provide law enforcement with maximum safety and peace of mind, exceeding NIJ IIIA standards for multi-round protection as well as special protection against rounds such as the .45 ACP Speer Gold Dot Hollow Point and 9 mm Luger Federal LE Tactical Hydra-Shok. Installed inside the door within minutes, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels protect while adding less than 10 pounds to the vehicle door. For more information, visit angelarmor.com.

About Angel Armor

Angel Armor provides advanced ballistic solutions for heroes who protect our way of life. Angel Armor is dedicated to the production and optimization of advanced armor solutions for ballistic protection. With innovative manufacturing processes and techniques, made only in the U.S., Angel Armor’s product attributes range from soft to hard and concealed to structural. To learn more about Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NTOA Member Tested and Recommended Program

The National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the law enforcement community. The Member Tested and Recommended program is designed as a service to assist the association’s membership in selecting the best products available to the tactical community. The online database is the most comprehensive product review database in law enforcement. For more information visit NTOA.org.