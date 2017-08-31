ATS Armor LLC enters the soft body armor market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— ATS Armor LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Achilles Technology Solutions, LLC (ATS) and global designer and manufacturer of advanced, lightweight ballistic solutions, now offers compatible soft armor solutions to compliment their industry leading hard armor lines. The new soft armor solutions are NIJ 0101.06 special threat certified for Type II and Type IIIA.

“ATS Armor is excited to now provide light and comfortable soft armor for male and female officers to perform their duties at the highest level,” stated Thomas Smith, CEO of ATS and Co-Founder of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN). “Our NIJ certified soft armor solutions provide protection against pistol threats and will help bring these professionals home safely,” concluded Mr. Smith.

ATS Armor offers industry leading multi-hit NIJ certified products listed on the Compliant Product List that span Types: II, IIIA, III, III ("++" with special threats), and IV.

“We are excited to compliment our rigid armor with industry leading soft armor that is NIJ certified,” stated Brian Beckwith, COO and Co-Founder of ATS. “We now offer complete protection in a variety of ways. Whether it is our standalone or in-conjunction-with plates, our soft armor, or our lightweight and affordable shields, we are industry leading with options for a layered defense that is unparalleled,” concluded Mr. Beckwith.

About Achilles Technology SolutionsTM LLC:

Achilles Technologies Solutions (ATS) is a holding company for two subsidiaries, ATS Armor LLC and ATS MER, LLC. ATS Armor (www.ATSArmor.com), develops, assembles and markets ballistic solutions for law enforcement and military markets both in the U.S. and abroad. Their ballistic products exceed the requirements as set forth in NIJ Standards for Type threats: II, IIIA, III, and IV along with special threat testing for customized higher performance.

ATS MER LLC (dba MER) is research and development focused, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. ATS MER develops advanced materials and composites for a wide variety of industries. Today, ATS is bringing an array of new and patented ATS MER technologies to market that range from advanced ceramics for ballistic products to innovative energy solutions.

ATS and ATS Armor corporate headquarters are located at 7432 East Tierra Buena Lane, Suite 101, Scottsdale Arizona, 85260.