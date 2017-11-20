ATS Armor LLC receives full deployment order from Miami-Dade Police Department for type III ballistic shields

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— ATS Armor LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Achilles Technology Solutions, LLC (ATS) and global designer and manufacturer of advanced, lightweight ballistic solutions, announces a full deployment order for 200 NIJ Type III rifle shields received from Miami-Dade Police Department.

“ATS Armor is excited to expand our ballistic coverage for the Miami-Dade Police Department to now include Type III ballistic shields across the entire department,” stated Thomas Smith, CEO of ATS and Co-Founder of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN). “Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the Miami-Dade PD should be commended for their active foresight and leadership role in fortifying a response to active shooter scenarios. Their continued commitment to keep officers and their community safe is an example for all. We are honored that they have chosen ATS Armor to be their ballistic provider for these ever increasing situations where officer’s lives become endangered. We are proud that Miami-Dade is now fully deployed with ATS Armor,” concluded Mr. Smith.

“During the product development stage for our shield, we solicited law enforcement leaders like Miami-Dade for features they needed. What came from this effort is a unique shield that law enforcement designed from the ground up,” stated Brian Beckwith, COO and Co-Founder of ATS. “In the past, Miami-Dade deployed a shield that protected them from handguns only. As we have witnessed in recent tragic events, handgun protection is not adequate by itself. Today’s threat is escalating, so too must the protection our first responders wear. With the delivery of these 200 shields, Miami-Dade has taken a significant step to tip the balance back in their favor. We are humbled that Miami-Dade is using our armor, and it strengthens our resolve to make the best armor in the world,” concluded Mr. Beckwith.

About Achilles Technology Solutions™ LLC:

Achilles Technologies Solutions is a holding company, in Scottsdale, Arizona, for two subsidiaries, ATS Armor and ATS MER. ATS Armor LLC (www.ATSArmor.com), develops, assembles and markets ballistic solutions and specializes in hard body armor, ballistic shields, and customized solutions for law enforcement and military markets worldwide. Our ballistic products exceed NIJ Standards 0101.06 and 0108.01.