ATS Armor LLC receives third order from Miami-Dade Police Department to complete full deployment of active shooter kits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— ATS Armor LLC (wholly owned subsidiary of Achilles Technology Solutions, LLC (ATS)), designer and manufacturer of advanced, lightweight ballistic solutions, received a follow-on order from Miami-Dade Police Department to complete full deployment of 1,500 active shooter kits (ASK). Enough kits for an ASK in every patrol car. An active shooter kit consists of one front and one back torso stand-alone Type III hard armor plate and a tactical carrying vest to be worn by officers when responding to situations involving a rifle threat.

“ATS Armor is honored to have been entrusted with the protection of the officers of Miami-Dade,” stated Thomas Smith, CEO of ATS and Co-Founder of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN). “The threat on the street continues to evolve and we are witnessing the direct targeting of our law enforcement professionals with these higher threat weapons. Our NIJ certified multi-shot QuadCurve® hard armor plates provide protection against these rifle threats and will bring these professionals home safely,” concluded Mr. Smith.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department is committed to equipping our officers with the best available gear to ensure their safety. As guardians for Miami-Dade County’s 2.7 million residents, it is our responsibility to remain in a constant state of readiness,” stated Juan J. Perez, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “Acquiring these additional active shooter kits is another step toward achieving that goal,” concluded Director Perez.

“ATS Armor is very proud of the quality products we have designed and the trust we have earned from many agencies across the United States and the world,” stated Brian Beckwith, COO and Co-Founder of ATS Armor LLC. “We have worked very closely with Miami-Dade Police Department over the last few years to provide them the protection they need and we look forward to providing all of their ballistic protection needs in the years to come,” concluded Mr. Beckwith.

About Achilles Technology SolutionsTM LLC:

Achilles Technologies Solutions is a holding company, in Scottsdale, Arizona, for two subsidiaries, ATS Armor and ATS MER. ATS Armor LLC (www.ATSArmor.com), develops, assembles and markets ballistic solutions and specializes in hard body armor, ballistic shields, and customized solutions for law enforcement and military markets worldwide. Our ballistic products exceed NIJ Standards 0101.06 and 0108.01.

