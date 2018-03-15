Bushnell launches new ballistics calculator app

New Bushnell app is powered by the proven applied Ballistics Ultralite Engine

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Bushnell, an industry leader in high-performance sport optics, announces the release of a new Bushnell Ballistics App powered by the proven and powerful Applied Ballistics Ultralite Engine.

The new Bushnell Ballistics App is a companion app to use with Bushnell riflescopes to calculate firing solutions for ammunition and rifle combinations. The app allows users to use current atmospheric data and AB Laboratory bullet data to calculate the hold-overs needed to make precise shooting solutions.

“The new Bushnell Ballistics App is powered by the Applied Ballistics Ultralite engine, the most trusted ballistics data-cruncher in the industry,” said Bushnell Marketing Manager Matt Rice. “With a clean and user-friendly interface, this app allows users to easily build and modify gun profiles and build range cards to calculate firing solutions based on their specific scope and ammunition choices. All of our Bushnell scopes and reticles have been pre-loaded, giving users simple ballistic solutions anywhere they go.”

The free app works on both Android and iOS operating systems, and is available on Google Play and the App Store. It is optimized for Bushnell riflescopes and reticles, but is compatible with all optics. Once downloaded, the app functions off the grid, with no cell service required.

The app features AB Connect, which gives users a live library of G1/G7 data as well as the Applied Ballistics Bullet Library with more than 740 pre-loaded bullets. The Bushnell scope library features more than 150 scopes and 30 reticle options. Gun profile management provides up to five saved profiles with reticle-based firing solutions. Plus, multiple target engagement saves up to five targets. Atmospheric data can be updated manually or from the internet when connected. Angle range compensation is also calculated. Range cards can be shared or printed using the Email Range Card Function.

“The new Bushnell Ballistic App puts the power of long-range, first-shot accuracy into the hands of any shooter,” Rice said. “Like all of our products, it was designed to perform in any condition and to offer our consumers true value, with features that far exceed the price—which, in this case, is free!”

To download the app, simply go to Google Play or the App Store and search “Bushnell Ballistics” to get started.

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, is one of the most recognizable and trusted names in precision hunting, tactical and recreational optics and accessories.

