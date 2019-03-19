Defenshield welcomes Troy Harding to its growing team

Defenshield, Inc. is proud to introduce Troy Harding as its newest Program Manager - Corrections, where he will be responsible for all actions, support, and sales to Federal, State, and Local/Municipal correctional facilities.

Troy brings substantial knowledge and experience in this important component of our criminal justice system. Prior to joining Defenshield, Troy worked his way through the ranks with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and retired as a Captain after 26 years of service. During his career, Troy served as an adjunct instructor at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Training Academy in both basic and advanced defensive tactics and was a member of the Hostage Negotiation Team as well as CERT.

“Troy brings an incredible understanding of what corrections officers face every day in the line of duty,” said Defenshield President Collins White. “We look forward to Troy leading the charge and ensuring correction officers at all levels have the tools and resources they need to do their job safely.”

“From soft, static targets like the lobbies of correctional facilities to dynamic situations which require hardened mobile check-points, today’s correction environment demands a variety of tailored solutions.” said Harding. “Defenshield is world-renowned for their ballistic protective equipment, and I am excited to help bring my corrections brothers and sisters and Defenshield together.”

In addition to his correctional career, Troy served in the United States Navy with two deployments to the Middle East where his ship was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation for Convoy escort operations through the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf War Zone during Operation Earnest Will.

During his free time Troy enjoys community service, boating and restoring and driving classic British vehicles and most importantly spending time with his wife Sue and 2 daughters.

Defenshield is a veteran-owned, SBA-certified small business, specializing in the engineering and development of the most capable NIJ and US Department of State certified bullet, blast, and fragment resistant equipment and furniture in the global market. Uses include entry control and access points, active shooter prevention and interdiction, hostage negotiations, personnel protection, diplomatic and VIP security, over-watch positions and the immediate establishment of security checkpoints whenever and wherever a higher level of personal protection is necessary.

Current customers include all four branches of the DoD, Department of State, nuclear plant operators, all 50 State National Guard Enterprises, the NYPD, the headquarters of ten different Federal agencies including the Pentagon, DHS, the Mint, the NSA, and DOE. Units are located at embassies, consulates, airports from coast-to-coast, nuclear plants around the world, and military bases globally.

Defenshield’s patented products are currently available through the GSA Schedule (07F-5660P) to all Federal, State and Municipal agencies. Non-governmental customers should contact Defenshield directly.

Defenshield Product information, customer list, testimonials, ballistic data, photographs and video footage are available online at: www.defenshield.com and https://www.facebook.com/Defenshield/.