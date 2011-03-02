ForceOne, LLC Advanced Ballistics Experts

ForceOne is a leading body armor manufacturer that services all levels of ballistic protection from personal concealable to full tactical. ForceOne currently manufactures body armor for the Department of Homeland Security, US Military, DEA, U.S. Marshal Service, Border Patrol, Bomb and S.W.A.T. teams, correction officers and all levels of state and local law enforcement. We want to earn your business with our excellent customer service, on-time delivery, comfort, price and proper protection.

At ForceOne body armor, our focus is on creating mission-specific ballistic armor engineered with new, lighter-weight and improved materials, increased functionality and solid good looks. Our goal is to provide the most comfortable, technologically-advanced body armor and equipment available.

Comfort Cooler

The ForceOne, LLC Comfort Cooler Carrier System is manufactured utilizing top-of-the-line materials to ensure long lasting body armor comfort. Details of our Comfort Cooler carrier systems include; extremely durable fabrics, anti-microbial and moisture wicking materials along with our exclusive over-the-shoulder enclosure system.

Deluxe System

The ForceOne, LLc Deluxe carrier system boasts a lightweight concealable carrier manufactured utilizing a moisture wicking MicroDry lining for extended comfort. This ForceOne, LLC concealable carrier has fully adjustable and durable elastic shoulder straps for increased wearability and a secure inner pocket which can accommodate a 5x8 solf or hard trauma plate for additional protection.

MicroDry

ForceOne’s exclusive MicroDry technology provides maximum wearability and comfort. Only MicroDry has a special hydro-polyester moister control fiber which provides unsurpassed comfort. MicroDry is constructed with permanent, Anto-Microbial and Moisture Wicking treatements in a mock mesh construction, its moisture wicking properties are “built-in” to the fabric, which provides increased comfort and maximum performance.

About ForceOne

ForceOne is a new kind of body armor company, dedicated to delivering personalized protection solutions to Law Enforcement professionals. Our experienced team of experts have set out to redefine the way that body armor and other protective equipment is developed, working side-by-side with law enforcement as consultants in the body armor manufacturing process.

