Nate’s Leather & Police Uniform New Chicago Location Set to Open January 2020

BlueStone Safety Products is excited to announce that Chicago’s Legendary Nate’s Leather & Police Uniform will be a direct distributor for BlueStone Safety Products.

Nate’s Leather & Police Uniform has worked directly with Law Enforcement for well over 60 years and will continue to create products for Law Enforcement across the Nation!

At the new location in the Northwest Suburbs Of Chicago (676 Bonded Parkway , Streamwood IL 60107), they will continue to create custom fit vest carriers for law enforcement and security. The Vest Carriers (also known as external vests, outer vest covers, load bearing vests, etc) that they create are made out of the highest quality materials and are built to last.

This location opens January 2020, and will also be offering alterations and interest-free payment options for law enforcement and security agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.bluestonesafety.com.