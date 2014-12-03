PPSS Group Launch New Range Of Slash And Needle Resistant Gloves

A new series of highly advanced slash and needle resistant gloves has today been launched by UK headquartered PPSS Group.

All glove models are being manufactured using an ultra-high performance cut resistant fabric known as Cut-Tex® PRO.

Offering the highest possible levels of cut and hypodermic needle resistance of any police glove on the market today PPSS Slash & Needle Resistant Gloves are most suitable for those professionals frequently facing hostile and intoxicated members of the public, such as police, prison and security officers.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group comments: “Based on over 50 years of combined operational frontline experience we understand that the majority of injuries found on a police, prison or security officer are to be found around the palm of the hand and forearm. These injuries are classed as ‘defensive wounds’ and can easily lead to irreparable injuries and rapid blood loss”.

“Anyone involved with the searching or restraining of potentially aggressive ‘non-compliant’ individuals is at risk of hand injuries. Hidden hypodermic needles, edged weapon or other offensive weapons are all part of today’s society and our key objective is to protect officers from them”.

PPSS Slash Resistant Gloves provide a highly advanced level of protection to the palm and fingers against all types of cuts, offering outstanding EN 388:2003 Blade Cut Resistance Level 5, the highest possible.

All twelve new models are also available with EN 388:2003 Puncture/Needle Resistance Level 4, again the highest level possible.

Should you have any additional questions please feel free to contact PPSS Group on +44 (0) 845 5193 95 email info@ppss-group.com or visit www.ppss-group.com

About Us:

PPSS Group is a UK based company, specialised in the design, development and manufacturing of high performance stab resistant vests and slash resistant clothing and other types of personal protective equipment.

PPSS Group is also the company behind Cut-Tex® PRO, a ground-breaking and one of the world’s strongest cut and slash resistant fabrics, now being used to manufacture protective clothing for police, military, emergency services and prisons all over the world.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group is globally respected expert in body armour. He is frequently invited to speak in front of large audiences about the latest body armour developments within homeland security and domestic frontline services, and is acting as consultant for a number of organisations, associations, unions and government departments.