RMA Armament Level IV Ballistic Plate Tested to Defeat 6 .30 cal M2AP Rounds

Rock Island, IL (September 2015) – RMA‘s Level IV (Model #1189) NIJ Certified 0101.06 stand-alone ballistic plate defeated SIX .30 cal M2AP (7.62x63) rounds in a special testing at Oregon Ballistic Laboratory on September 10, 2015.

This unprecedented performance test was conducted in OBL’s indoor range with barrel mounted 50 feet from the target. Among the six, .30 cal M2AP rounds defeated, a minimum back face deformation (BFD) of 28.72mm was recorded, along with a maximum BFD of 35.87mm.

“We are no doubt extremely pleased with the performance of our level IV ceramic plate,” CEO Blake Waldrop states. “We already knew that our patented Level IV design was one of the strongest in the world. Now, we have confirmation that our Level IV stand-alone plate is in fact, the world’s strongest.

“We want law enforcement and other government entities who purchase and wear our plates to know and understand that when they are utilizing an RMA Level IV plate in their carrier, they don’t have to worry about their lives. They simply can focus on doing their job. I believe this plate gives them that peace of mind.”

RMA’s Level IV plate earned its initial NIJ 0101.06 certification on March 25, 2014. To earn a Level IV NIJ certification, a stand-alone plate needs to defeat just one .30 cal M2AP round with a maximum BFD below 44mm. But with this latest six hit test, RMA has proven through extensive research and development it has produced the highest level of protection in the world.

Through superior performance and manufacturing achievement, RMA owns the armor industry.



***RMA Dealers are selling RMA Level IV plates at a discount rate of $199.99 for a limited time***

Visit RMAdefense.com to find dealers for direct purchase Or contact Peggy at peggy@rmadefense.com for more information.

DETAILS

NIJ Certified 0101.06 (Defeats SIX 7.62x63 M2AP rounds)

10” x 12”

6.9 lbs.

Single-Curve, Shooter’s Cut

Ceramicaramid Composite

Multiple array/design, US Patent Pending

Made in the USA



ABOUT RMA

Located in Rock Island, Illinois, RMA Armament, Inc., was founded by former U.S. Marine and police officer Blake Waldrop in October of 2011. After the tragic loss of a Marine friend, Waldrop fully understood the need for truly reliable life-saving body armor. Since its founding, RMA has been focused on the R&D and manufacturing of body armor to bring to the men and women of the US Department of Defense, state and local law enforcement agencies as well as foreign military. RMA uses only the highest quality materials in its armor products to ensure that the men and women who protect this great nation are protected against any potential threat imaginable.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT

Adam Ruff: (309) 283-1054

RMA Armament, Inc.

1479 Gillespie St., Suite 303

Rock Island, IL 61201