Safariland 7TS series holsters for red dot optics now available for Glock handguns

Seventeen models offered all with ALS retention

ONTARIO, Calif. – Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, today announced its popular 7TS™ series holsters specifically designed to fit and protect handguns with red dot optics are now available to order. The new models are designated 7TS RDS, and current fits include the Glock 17, 19, 34, 45 and 47 MOS handguns.

“Red dot optics continue to gain strength in the marketplace, as evidenced by the high demand of our initial SafariLaminate™ models. And now, we have combined the virtually indestructible qualities of our 7TS holster materials with a protective hood design for red dot optics, creating the new industry standard. These are sure to gain popularity very quickly,” said James Dawson, duty gear category director for Safariland.

Safariland’s 7TS RDS holsters are constructed from durable SafariSeven™ material, a proprietary DuPont nylon blend that enables precision manufacturing while retaining exceptional durability in temperature extremes, allowing these reliably performing holsters to be practically impervious to the elements. Further, they require little maintenance to keep them functioning and looking good, and they are completely non-abrasive to firearm finishes.

The protective hood design on these models protect the red dot optic from damage and the elements. The pivoting hood automatically rotates forward to open as the user releases the ALS® retention lever via the thumb upon the draw. The handgun is then secured in the holster automatically upon reholstering. This best-in-class patented, intuitive internal locking device offers one of the most secure retention capabilities available today.

Seventeen model variations are now available for duty, tactical, and concealment carry, including the top-selling 7360RDS ALS/SLS Level III Retention Duty Holster. Models include:

Duty: 7360RDS, 7362RDS, 7365RDS, 7390RDS, 7392RDS, 7395RDS

Tactical: 7304RDS, 7305RDS, 7354RDS, 7355RDS, 7384RDS, 7385RDS

Concealment: 7367RDS, 7376RDS, 7377RDS, 7378RDS, 7379RDS

The 7TS RDS models for the Glock 17MOS, 19MOS, 34MOS, 45MOS and 47MOS (also compatible with non-MOS models) are available in SafariSeven Plain Black or FDE Brown finishes for an MSRP ranging from $123.50 to $270.50.

For more information, please visit www.safariland.com/dutygear.

