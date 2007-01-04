Demonstrate Your Product At The 2007 Original SWAT World Challenge ... Coming To Little Rock, AR

We are VERY excited to share details for the 2007 Original SWAT World Challenge, hosted the Arkansas Army National Guard Training Facility (Camp Robinson) North Little Rock, Arkansas. The competition is hosted by the Little Rock and North Little Rock Police Departments and will feature approximately 40-50 of the World’s best SWAT teams.

The 2007 World SWAT Challenge is sponsored by ORIGINAL SWAT FOOTWEAR and will be produced for sports television airing on the VERSUS (VS) network (previously OLN) and will be open to the public.

Vendor opportunities are available at $850/booth on a first-come, first-service basis. We will be offering an EARLY BIRD special of $750/booth until 02/02/2007. Don’t miss out!! VENDOR REGISTRATION is now OPEN ONLINE, and payment may be processed by credit card online (via Paypal), or by check or money order. All vendors will have access to demonstration ranges and be offered the opportunity to schedule a highlighted product information session.

The vendor exhibition will run April 26th - April 28th and will include multiple opportunties for highlighted product demonstrations and increased ROI.

The 2007 Original SWAT World Challenge will accommodate up to 50 teams to compete for the title of World SWAT Champion. We will see teams from all over the US and world and compete head to head.

Sponsor opportunities are available on numerous levels including programs to suit your marketing needs. For more information contact: khaider@ontargetchallenge.com

Plan now for this action-packed week of competition, product demonstrations, training, and sales opportunities!!

Please see our website for more information at: www.swatseries.com