Original SWAT Introduces New 6” Classic for 2006

Salida, CA-- Due to overwhelming demand, Original SWAT has added Desert Tan to the 6” Classic boot product range. It has all the features of the existing Original SWAT 6” Classic, but in a full-grain leather suede and 1000 denier nylon upper. Available in March 2006, the new boot features a steel shank, rust-proof hardware, and a compression-molded EVA midsole, ensuring that it retains all the comfort and tactical features that Original SWAT is known for.

With the addition of the Desert Tan boot, Original SWAT’s 6” boot collection consists of 3 models in black; Men’s, Women’s, and a side-zip version; and one in brown with a full-grain leather and nylon upper. The 6” Tan boot will make an appearance at this year’s SHOT Show, February 9-12, Las Vegas, booth #713.

SPECIFICATIONS

Sizes: 5 – 11.5, 12, 13, 14, 15

Wide sizes: 8 – 11.5, 12, 13, 14, 15

Upper:

Full-grain leather suede and 1000 denier nylon

Triple stitched upper

Double stitched at heel and toe for durability

Rust-proof lacing hardware

Round non-fray laces

Sole: