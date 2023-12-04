5.11 Tactical and Prime Video celebrate new ‘Reacher’ season with sweepstakes

PRESS RELEASE

COSTA MESA, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, has teamed up with Prime Video to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated second season of the hit series “Reacher” with a specialized sweepstakes offering a prize package giveaway.

The enter-to-win Ultimate Gear Giveaway sweepstakes will offer fans a chance to win a robust 5.11 prize package valued at $2,500 and comprised of some of the latest 5.11 gear and technical apparel seen throughout the action-thriller series, Reacher, in addition to a signed copy of author Lee Child’s re-covered Bad Luck & Trouble book. Entries will be accepted now through Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. To enter and view products featured throughout the show, or for more information, customers and viewers can visit https://www.511tactical.com/UltimateGearGiveaway. No purchase is necessary, one entry per email, must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident to enter.

“Reacher” Season Two premieres on December 15, 2023 on Prime Video. The season begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Throughout the season, Reacher, his ex-military unit, and other characters can be seen wearing and using 5.11 apparel, footwear, packs and accessories that are included in the sweepstakes prize package.



To learn more about 5.11, its product offering or its latest events and sweepstakes, visit www.511tactical.com.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create Purpose-Built Gear™ to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who live the Always Be Ready® lifestyle. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical