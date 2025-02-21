Next-gen ballistic shield leader, GC Shield, makes German debut at EnforceTac 2025

PRESS RELEASE

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — GC Shield will be exhibiting at Enforce Tac 2025 Nuremburg, Germany 24th – 26th February, one of the most significant events for the international law enforcement, security and tactical solutions community.

This premier event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore innovation and the latest cutting-edge products available to law enforcement.

If you are you heading to Nuremburg next week, we invite you to visit our Booth 7-621 to see our latest innovations in ballistic protection.



GC specialize in creating cutting-edge composite materials that offer superior protection without compromising on weight or mobility. Our flagship products, the GC Patrol Shield and the GC RF2 Shield , exemplify our commitment to innovation and safety.



So join us to discover how GC redefines protection through advanced materials engineering. We look forward to connecting with you as industry professionals and exploring opportunities to enhance safety and performance in critical situations - schedule a meeting directly with us here or just drop by anytime during the exhibition at Booth 7-621 .

For information, please visit our website or get in touch at info@graphenecomposites.com

About GC Shield

GC is an innovative advanced materials engineering company, driven by an ethos to create life-changing products. As a world leader in advanced and nano-materials research, development and design, we apply our expertise to a wide range of applications. We work with manufacturers to resolve key technical challenges by developing breakthrough solutions and incorporating our technologies to enhance existing product performance.

About Enforce Tac

Security, defense and innovation: Enforce Tac 2025, the leading trade fair for internal and external security, will open its doors from February 24th to 26th, 2025 in Nuremberg, welcoming national and international experts from the security and defence sectors. Enforce Tac 2025 will be accompanied by a diverse program focusing on cutting-edge solutions and exchanges about the latest industry developments. With around 1,000 exhibitors on almost 50,000 square meters in five halls, Enforce Tac 2025 is bigger than ever before

