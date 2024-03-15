Now Available: Safariland 6000 Series Holster for the Walther PDP

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands is excited to announce the release of the highly sought-after Walther PDP holster fit for the 6000 series.

The new Walther PDP 6360RDS holster fits 4-inch and 4.5-inch barrels, with availability for 5-inch models releasing later this month. Designed with precision and functionality in mind, the holster is specifically crafted to accommodate firearms equipped with red dot sights and incorporates Safariland’s renowned Automatic Locking System (ALS®), which enhances the reliable Self-Locking System (SLS).

The ALS mechanism can be effortlessly operated with the thumb, allowing for a smooth and intuitive draw. Unlike traditional holsters, there is no need for any twisting or complicated maneuvers to release the firearm from the holster. This streamlined functionality is a game-changer for law enforcement officers and armed professionals who rely on quick and efficient access to their firearms in high-pressure situations.

“Safariland is committed to delivering superior products that meet our customers’ demands,” said Eric Gasvoda, GM of Duty Gear for Safariland. “Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the release of a 6000 series holster for the Walther PDP, and we are proud to deliver a holster that meets their evolving needs.”

Safariland continues to innovate and provide solutions that enhance the performance and effectiveness of those who rely on safety equipment for optimal protection. To learn more, visit Safariland.com.