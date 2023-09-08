Aimpoint – Supplier of red dot sights to the Alternative Individual Weapon System to UK MOD

MALMÖ, Sweden — Aimpoint, the leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sighting technology, has been chosen to deliver mini red dot sights to the Alternative Individual Weapon System, designated L403A1 to UK MOD, via our exclusive UK distributor Edgar Brothers.

The AIW will consist of three elements including the rifle system L403A1, the optic system L900A1, and the training system. As part of the optic system, Aimpoint will supply the ACRO® P-2 red dot sight.

Built to exceed the requirements of the users, the ACRO series sights have been tested and proven to withstand the extreme shock, vibration, temperatures, and material stresses generated by firing over 20,000 rounds of .40 S&W ammunition. Primarily designed for use on handguns, the ACRO next generation can also be mounted on carbines, shotguns and hunting rifles or utilized as a backup sight on magnified scopes and thermal imagers. These versatile optics are night vision compatible and are the ultimate solution for extremely rugged, low-profile, compact sighting needs.

“We at Aimpoint are extremely proud to be part of this Hunter project that pushes the limits of innovation for the modern personal weapon system. We trust our distributor Edgar Brother to bring the system into service alongside DE&S in a very professional way, and that our product will contribute to the success of the AIW by enhancing soldiers’ capabilities to effectively perform their mission. “ - Erik Jeppsson, Sales & Marketing Director Aimpoint.

As the Prime Contractor and UK distributors, Edgar Brothers will supply the equipment to UK MOD.

For more information, visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.com.