Steiner eOptics to exhibit at LAAD Defense & Security 2026 in São Paulo, Brazil

PRESS RELEASE

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — Steiner eOptics announces its participation in the LAAD Defense & Security Fair 2026, taking place April 14–16, 2026, in São Paulo, Brazil.

As a leading defense and security exhibition in Latin America, LAAD serves as a strategic meeting ground for military, law enforcement, and government stakeholders seeking the latest technology and mission-ready capabilities. Steiner will present its latest advancements in precision optics, including aiming lasers, military-grade optics, illumination devices, night vision systems, and combat ID beacons, all engineered to deliver reliable performance in complex and high-risk operational environments.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Steiner eOptics in the Beretta Defense Technologies booth to learn more about the precision, durability, and innovation that define Steiner products. From advanced targeting solutions to situational awareness tools, Steiner eOptics equips professionals with the confidence and clarity needed to successfully complete any mission.

“Steiner continues to push the boundaries of optical and targeting technology to meet the evolving demands of today’s military and tactical operators,” said Christian Johnson, Steiner eOptics Vice President of Sales and Business of Development. “Our commitment to reliability and performance ensures that those in the field can depend on our equipment when it matters most. LAAD provides an excellent opportunity to connect with global partners and demonstrate how Steiner solutions support mission success.”

For more information on Steiner eOptics and its full line of products, visit http://www.steiner-eoptics.com/

About Steiner eOptics

Steiner eOptics delivers advanced optical and electro-optical systems engineered for military, law enforcement, and professional operators. Trusted by elite units worldwide, the Steiner lineup of laser aiming devices, riflescopes, and red dots provide battlefield-proven precision, durability, and clarity in mission-critical environments. Steiner eOptics equips professionals with the visual advantage needed to succeed when it matters most. For more information contact: Steiner eOptics 3475 Newmark Dr Miamisburg, OH 45342, USA; Phone: +1-937-426-2341; sales@steiner-eoptics.com; or visit www.steiner-optics.com.

About Beretta Holding S.A

Beretta Holding S.A. encompasses more than 50 global subsidiaries, over 15 manufacturing sites, and 20 renowned brands in the sector of light firearms, optics, ammunition as well as clothing & accessories. With a workforce of over 6,200 dedicated employees and generating EUR 1.58 billion in annual revenue, Beretta Holding Group headquartered in Luxembourg stands as a world-renowned leader with a distinguished reputation in the fields of hunting, sports shooting, and defense & law enforcement thanks to its wide selection of premium products.