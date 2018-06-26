A white paper addressing critical military and law enforcement equipment integrity issues

U.S. military and law enforcement personnel utilize a variety of individual and personal protective equipment in performance of their duties. Today’s war fighters and police officers are outfitted with an array of advanced equipment that ranges from specialized belts, pouches, holsters, protective body armor, gloves and related tactical and military garments.

Increased levels of comfort and performance provided by today’s military and police personal equipment are the result of ergonomic-based product designs and advanced engineering materials. As a result, personal military and law enforcement equipment is expensive and represents a significant investment since today’s soldier and law enforcement professional wears more personal equipment than any other time in history. However, because of the design, physical size and materials of construction, most personal military and law enforcement equipment is not readily cleaned using traditional techniques. As a result, personal tactical and duty gear used by military and law enforcement personnel can, over repeated usage, develop high levels of harmful bacteria pathogens, as well as unpleasant odors.

Additionally, personal equipment can become the unintentional carriers of harmful pathogens and bacteria from a variety of external sources relating to military deployments abroad. Moreover, bacteria can attack and degrade many materials used in military and law enforcement equipment. An effective and cost-efficient cleaning and sanitizing technique is therefore needed that can be safely used on a wide-variety of personal equipment consisting of various fabrics and other materials used in current military and law enforcement equipment.

Click here to read the full white paper.