Tasmanian Tiger TT Head Rest IFAK receives 4.24 out of 5 from the NTOA Member Tested and Recommended Program

The TT Head Rest IFAK uses the inclusive “IFAK” hook-and-loop patch for color-marked, attaching straps that can be accessed from either side. Courtesy photo

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Tasmanian Tiger, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., is proud to announce that the TT Head Rest IFAK received an overall score of 4.24 out of five from the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended Program.

“Having an IFAK readily accessible is always preferred. Keeping it visible and out of a truck or gear bag is a huge step in getting the supplies to where they are needed,” an NTOA Field Tester from Wisconsin explained. “I would recommend this product for vehicles whether they are law enforcement, fire, EMS, municipal government or private citizens.”

“The TT Head Rest IFAK is part of our new TACVEC series, designed to attach to the back of a car seat headrest on either the driver or passenger side.,” Richard Lewis, President and CEO of Proforce Equipment, Inc., said. “For SWAT teams, the instant access to a first aid pouch is critical, and having the NTOA membership review the TT Head Rest IFAK and provide feedback is important to the evolution of our designs.”

The TT Head Rest IFAK uses the inclusive “IFAK” hook-and-loop patch for color-marked, attaching straps that can be accessed from either side. Both sides are removable and can be individually configured. A length-adjustable fastening system allows for a secure, “no-flapping” fit to the car seat headrest, an issue a Field Tester from Arizona identified, “My current IFAK is a zippered pouch with Velcro straps that loosely hangs from my headrest posts. This Tasmanian Tiger IFAK is an improvement. I like that it snugs up to the headrest and doesn’t flog around (all 4-sides too not just top/bottom).”

A Field Tester from Florida offered, “TT Head Rest IFAK- I installed the bag on my headrest (Ford Explorer), using the extenders, without any issues. I placed all of the first aid items in the bag that I thought I would need. The bag unfolded for easy access to all of the items I placed into it. As usual with Tasmanian products, it was well made.”

The TT Head Rest IFAK is suitable for headrests with a vertical circumference of approximately 21-25-inches/53-63cm and includes a hook-and-loop adapter for use on bigger headrests. Made from 700 denier Cordura. For more information and where to buy click here.

