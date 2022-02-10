The Tactical Motorized IR Zoom System (HDTS-5AR-MC16-2.5ZIR):

The Tactical Motorized IR Zoom System includes an articulating motorized pole, a 5” display and the ZistosHD 10X IR Zoom camera. It can be used as a tactical surveillance tool to increase the safety and effectiveness of a tactical mission. The system is ideally suited for looking into attics, basements, crawlspaces and windows, to provide visual intelligence on the location and status of a suspect or situation.

The Zistos® HD IR Zoom camera operates in color mode with illumination turned off and switches to B&W mode when the IR illuminators are turned on. It allows operators to see into areas that may harbor an unknown and hidden danger using. The camera can be controlled using buttons on the handle keypad or remotely from the touch screen tablet display. It supports up to 1080P resolution, and has an internal microphone for audio surveillance which can be turned off, when necessary.

The rugged 5” display is fully wireless and can be worn on the wrist, chest or can be pole-mounted. It has a swappable battery, which offers no down time to recharge.

The ZistosHD handle is the power source and the system controls for any ZistosHD modular system. The detachable telescoping pole with remote motorized camera mount attaches to the ZistosHD handle creating total system reach of 16’.

About Zistos Corporation

Greater Performance through Cutting-Edge Technology

Since 2001, Zistos has been designing and manufacturing portable video systems for interdiction, surveillance and tactical operations that increase the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement and military security personnel, exposed to potentially dangerous situations. The company has earned an excellent reputation for pioneering innovations in tactical surveillance. Zistos offers an array of portable video solutions, including ZistosHD (full 1080P) high resolution wireless systems and components, IR zoom and low-light cameras, dual mode thermal cameras, as well as under door cameras and videoscopes — all engineered and designed for dependable rapid deployment.

A Commitment to Exceptional Service and Support

Zistos is proud to serve the dedicated individuals involved in tactical, rescue, and counter-terrorism operations that save lives and increase our safety and security. We do whatever we can to honor our responsibility to those who put their trust in us by purchasing our products. Behind every Zistos product — which are all designed and made in the USA — is a team of engineers and industry specialists dedicated to making the critical work done by our customers easier, safer, and more effective. No other company provides a higher level of responsive service and professional support than Zistos.