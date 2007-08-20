The United Kingdom Adopts the Blauer Tactical S.P.E.A.R. System

The UK’s Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO), which is responsible for establishing training standards across the country, approved the S.P.E.A.R. System™ for inclusion in their new Manual of Guidance for Personal Safety Training for the Police Officer.

The Blauer Tactical Systems’ training team followed up this announcement with two summer courses in England:

The first ever European S.P.E.A.R. System™ Applications for Firearms Instructor course in South Wales this past June. The course was attended by the some of the countries top AFO’s many of whom are certified SPEAR System instructors looking to add the firearm element to their core training programs.

BTS was back in the UK in July for their annual S.P.E.A.R. System™ Instructor Development course. This 5-day, 40 hour course was hosted by the Ministry of Defense Police in Essex. Over 30 trainers from around the country attended the Level 1 certification.

About Blauer Tactical Systems

Tony Blauer has been teaching professionally for over 20 years and has pioneered work on the psychological and behavioral components of confrontations. Dubbed “The Self-defense Psychologist”, Blauer conducts seminars the world over and is considered one of the foremost authorities on personal protection. Mr. Blauer stars in over 20 instructional videos and has appeared in over 90 magazines including FORBES.

He currently runs TACTICAL CONFRONTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, a consulting firm specializing in training military and law enforcement groups in his ‘S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM’.

