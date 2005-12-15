Centurion™ TLS™ Tactical Kneepad Features State-of-the Art Shock Absorption

OXNARD, CA - Hatch has developed a completely new product for the professional user, the TLS™ Tactical Kneepad, offering an exclusive triple-layer knee protection system and additional protective and comfort features not available in one product until now. It starts with a PVC shell sewn on to a Cordura® nylon shell, and features Neoprene to allow stretch and hold the kneepad in place more effectively. It is followed by a ?” section of Skydex®, an outstanding shock-absorbing material, a layer of EVA foam and covered with another layer of foam and a soft tricot liner.

This new system features designed-in air space between the various layers for greater protection and provides outstanding shock absorption. In comparative Peak G test results, this design significantly outperformed other foam products. Additional design features combine with the triple-layer system to produce a kneepad for the rigors of tough police / tactical situations. The PVC shell, sewn directly to the Cordura® nylon body eliminates the collection of debris between the two components. Key to comfort and the most requested design feature are the Spandex closure straps that extend three inches (3") above the top of the PVC shell creating a nine inch (9") distance between the upper and lower straps. This relocates the points of contact to the lower thigh and the upper calf to increase comfort and freedom of movement. Adjustable Quick On/Off Clips make these deep well kneepads fast and easy to don and doff.

Hatch Centurion™ TLS™ Tactical Kneepads are offered in black and sage green with an MSRP of $63.50. Available December, 2005.

