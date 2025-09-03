Slate Solutions celebrates 10 years of innovation, growth and lifesaving protection

PRESS RELEASE

DAVIE, Fla. — Slate Solutions, a leading provider of tactical gear and protective equipment for law enforcement, military, and public safety professionals, proudly announces its 10th anniversary. Since its founding in 2015, Slate Solutions has grown from a small startup into a trusted partner supplying mission-critical products worldwide.

Reflecting on the milestone, Mike Slate, CEO of Slate Solutions, shared: “Wow, 10 years! That’s a whole decade of hard work, late nights, early mornings, and, let’s be honest, way too much coffee. This milestone wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team, whether you’ve been here from the start or just joined. Your dedication, talent, and occasional sense of humor keep us moving forward. What we do here matters. We’re not just making products; we’re making products that save lives. That’s something to be proud of. Through challenges, successes, and plenty of ‘figure-it-out’ moments, we’ve built something special, not just a business, but a family.”

Over the past decade, Slate Solutions has expanded its footprint across the U.S. and internationally, launched award-winning innovations, and earned recognition such as South Florida Manufacturer of the Year (2024). The company’s growth reflects not only its commitment to quality and innovation but also its unwavering focus on the end-user, professionals whose lives depend on Slate’s products.

Looking ahead, Slate Solutions is poised for continued expansion, with a focus on advancing product development, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and deepening partnerships with law enforcement, defense, and security organizations worldwide.

“One decade down, and we’re just getting started,” Slate added. “Here’s to the next 10 years of growth, innovation, and service to those who protect and serve.”

Founded in 2015, Slate Solutions is a leading manufacturer of high-performance tactical gear and protective equipment, trusted by law enforcement, military, EMS, and fire professionals worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and mission-critical performance, Slate Solutions continues to set the standard for protective solutions that save lives.

