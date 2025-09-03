Slate Solutions names Andy Schnuerer as company president

PRESS RELEASE

DAVIE, Fla. — Slate Solutions, a leader in advanced tactical gear and protective equipment, is proud to announce the promotion of Andy Schnuerer to President.

Schnuerer joined Slate Solutions in 2023 as Vice President of Operations, where he quickly established himself as a strong leader with deep technical expertise. His implementation of Lean and Six Sigma initiatives helped drive efficiency and quality improvements across the company, efforts that contributed to Slate Solutions being recognized as South Florida Manufacturer of the Year in 2024.

With more than 20 years of engineering and operational leadership experience, Schnuerer has a proven record of guiding organizations through growth and transformation. In his new role, he will oversee Slate Solutions’ strategic direction and operations, with a focus on product innovation, manufacturing excellence, and global expansion.

“Andy has been instrumental in driving operational excellence since he joined our team,” said Mike Slate, CEO of Slate Solutions. “His ability to align technical precision with strategic vision makes him the right leader to take Slate Solutions into its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Schnuerer added, “I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on Slate Solutions’ success. Our team is committed to delivering mission-critical protection with the highest standards of quality, and I look forward to leading us into the future.”

About Slate Solutions

Founded in 2015, Slate Solutions is a leading manufacturer of high-performance tactical gear and protective equipment, trusted by law enforcement, military, EMS, and fire professionals across the globe. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and end-user focus, Slate Solutions has delivered top-tier products worldwide and continues to set the standard for mission-critical protection.

For more information, visit www.slatesolutions.com or contact Sue Ann Scharon, Marketing Manager, at sascharon@slatesolutions.com or call 754.200.6752.