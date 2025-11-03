T4E TC 68 training rifle — now available

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — T4E, Training for Engagement, a leader in innovative paintball and tactical training equipment, announces the T4E TC 68 Caliber Rifle — an M4‑style training rifle engineered for professionals and scenario‑based training, is now available. The TC 68 delivers unmatched versatility, customizable performance and realistic handling in a rugged, tactical package designed to translate training directly to the field.

The TC 68 blends realistic ergonomics with multiple power‑source options, adjustable velocity and MagFed/hopper flexibility to deliver safe, mission‑relevant training for law enforcement, military, security and tactical paintball communities.

“With the TC 68 we wanted a rifle that feels and behaves like an operational platform while giving trainers the flexibility to tailor performance to the mission — from low‑velocity force‑on‑force to high‑velocity marksmanship drills. Its modular power options, MagFed/hopper compatibility and familiar AR‑style ergonomics make it a true multi‑role training rifle,” Mike McCaslin, T4E’s Law Enforcement/Government Channel Manager, said.

What are the key features and benefits of the TC 68 Training Rifle



Multiple power‑source configurations: Use 88g CO₂ for compact efficiency, 2×12g CO₂ (adaptor included) for standard field setups, or attach an aftermarket HPA paintball tank (adaptor and stock included) for sustained, high‑performance use.

Adjustable velocity (240–480 FPS): Quickly tailor shooting energy from 240 FPS for standard paintball/tactical games up to 480 FPS for high‑velocity training drills and advanced marksmanship scenarios.

MagFed and hopper flexibility: MagFed by default with a 20‑round magazine compatible with directional‑finned training ammo for reliable feeding. A hopper feed attachment is included to mount a standard aftermarket paintball hopper when higher capacity is needed.

Realistic ergonomics and control layout: Full‑length stock, AR‑style grip and familiar M4 control placement build correct muscle memory and procedural habits for trainees.

Tactical accessory support: Premium M‑LOK rail system and standard mounting points accept optics, foregrips, lasers and lights for mission‑specific configurations and instructor‑led scenarios.

Removable Autococker‑threaded barrel: Swap barrel lengths and bore sizes easily to fine‑tune accuracy and performance or to match training requirements.

Durable, low‑maintenance construction: Robust polymer and metal components, tool‑less field strip and replaceable parts minimize downtime and lifetime cost.

Safe training ammunition compatibility: Designed to work with T4E’s 68 caliber projectiles and paintball rounds to enable close‑quarters force‑on‑force training with reduced risk and cost compared to sim‑style and live ammunition rounds.

What are the typical use cases for the M4‑Style TC 68 Training Rifle



Non‑lethal force‑on‑force / scenario‑based training

Team movement and CQB drills

Marksmanship coaching and sighting exercises

Academy and instructor certification programs

Tactical paintball competition and corporate/contractor preparedness

Availability and support for the T4E TC 68 Training Rifle

The T4E TC 68 Caliber Rifle is available now through T4E online store, authorized dealers, and training partners. T4E provides instructor curriculum support, maintenance parts, accessory packages and demo units to help organizations integrate the TC 68 quickly into existing training programs.