Prepared 2 Protect launches Secure 68P

PRESS RELEASE

The P2P Secure 68P is a .68 caliber CO2-powered launcher that features several innovations to help users defend themselves, their families or their property with confidence.

The Secure 68P has an effective range up to 80 feet, which allows users to engage a threat at distance, and fires at 350 feet per second (19 joules). The removable magazine holds six rounds of less-lethal ammo, while the Response Ready Trigger means the CO2 cartridge remains sealed until the trigger is pulled. Additionally, the Set Torque Seal Technology prevents over-tightening to ensure the CO2 is only pierced upon the first trigger pull.

Fiber-optic sights make targeting the threat intuitive while a trigger safety allows fast usage when the need arises. A nine-round extended magazine and a right-hand holster will be available as additional accessories.

The Secure 68P comes in a storage case with three CO2 cartridges, six Rubber Impact rounds and 12 Core Defense rounds (six powder and six pepper). Patented Core Defense ammo features a steel core centered in the round to provide stability in flight for more accuracy. It also works in conjunction with the design of the outer shell to induce more breakage when the ammo hits the target. Core Defense pepper rounds contain 7-percent PAVA powder to overwhelm the senses of the assailant so users will have time to move to safety.

About Prepared 2 Protect

The Prepared 2 Protect brand was developed with the interest in empowering people with the confidence to protect themselves, their families and possessions with a less-lethal option. Being Prepared 2 Protect offers peace of mind when children are present and firearms are unwanted, unnecessary or not allowed. For additional information,visit Prepared2Protect.com.