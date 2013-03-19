Introducing the New Lightweight Heavy Duty Ram Backpack from B-Safe Industries
The new B-Safe Ram Tactical backpack is designed specifically to carry a 35 pound battering ram. This allows hands free movement of the operator which is critical during a tactical operation.
- Lightweight heavy duty waterproof nylon
- Rigid frame
- Full foam padding over the entire back area and shoulders
- Fully adjustable shoulder straps with heavy duty quick adjustable buckles
- The ram is fully secured with a heavy duty hook and loop strap and D ring with an oversized super strong belt at the base for stability