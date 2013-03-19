Introducing the New Lightweight Heavy Duty Ram Backpack from B-Safe Industries

The new B-Safe Ram Tactical backpack is designed specifically to carry a 35 pound battering ram. This allows hands free movement of the operator which is critical during a tactical operation.

Lightweight heavy duty waterproof nylon Rigid frame Full foam padding over the entire back area and shoulders Fully adjustable shoulder straps with heavy duty quick adjustable buckles The ram is fully secured with a heavy duty hook and loop strap and D ring with an oversized super strong belt at the base for stability