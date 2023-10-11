Alien Gear Holsters unleashes the Double-Duty TAQ-STRAP

Alien Gear Holsters set to unveil exciting new products at Upcoming AUSA Show

POST FALLS, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters, the foremost brand known for its rugged, injection-molded holsters trusted by military units worldwide, is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest innovations, the TAQ-STRAP and Dynamic Drop Leg products, at the upcoming AUSA show.

The event is scheduled for October 9-11, taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (WEWCC) in Washington, DC, as part of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) exhibition. You can explore these cutting-edge offerings at Alien Gear Holsters’ booth #3909 during the event.

The TAQ-STRAP is a first-of-its-kind lifesaving product designed to fill the currently vacant “care under fire” gap in combat medicine. It is a 1.5-inch nylon strap that replaces most standard straps found in duty holsters, drop-leg mounts, and tactical gear used by military and law enforcement personnel. Unlike a common strap, the TAQ-STRAP has an external “load bearing” strap, and an internal constricting strap, allowing the user to apply direct circumferential pressure to the limb without removing gear. Because the user already wears the holster strap high and tight, it is in an ideal position to act as a hasty tourniquet that can be applied in less than five seconds even when covered in contaminates. This allows the user to stay engaged in combat while operating the ratcheting mechanism. Built with battle proven M2 Inc ratcheting technology, The TAQ-STRAP is designed to get the operator through the fight and to secondary care where traditional tourniquets can be placed proximal to the wound.

TAQ-STRAP will work on all Alien Gear Holster Drop Leg platforms, plus most commonly used Double Strap, Single Strap, Drop Leg platforms from other holster manufacturers. While one strap should be used on the dominant leg with a holster, the less dominant leg should also be protected with a second TAQ-STRAP that can be worn independently (via the included belt loop) or with a Taser holster, gas mask bags, I-FAKs, and most body-attached medical bags that utilize 1.5” or larger straps. TAQ-STRAP is offered in black and tan.

The TAQ-STRAP was designed by Randy Watts who has served in several roles to include OEF/OIF Deployments, Anti-Piracy, Humanitarian Support, Personnel Recovery (SERE), International Criminal Investigative Assistance, Field Training, UC Task Force Officer, Anti-Trafficking Operations, SWAT Entry, SWAT Medic, and SWAT Sniper. Randy has joined the Alien Gear team to leverage his education and industry experience in creating the fastest, safest, most reliable gear for law enforcement and military personnel. This new product joins a widely recognized line of innovative products from Alien Gear Holsters to include Rapid Force Level-2 and Level-3 holsters which are approved by more than 1,700 agencies (federal, state, and municipal).

To learn more about the TAQ-STRAP, the many Alien Gear holsters, and company’s wide range of accessories, visit www.aliengearholsters.com.

ABOUT ALIEN GEAR HOLSTERS:

From a concept in 2013 to today’s large-scale manufacturing facility in Post Falls, Idaho, Alien Gear Holsters has worked to ensure that the thousands of holsters the company produces through injection molding for the LE, Military and EDC carry civilian markets are sturdy, comfortable and adaptable. The company holds numerous design patents and custom builds orders based on firearms and specific customer preferences. Partner brands for Alien Gear Holsters include: Rapid Force and Bigfoot Gunbelts. More details can be found at aliengearholsters.com or by calling 208-618-8300.