Tactical Medical Solutions introduces new SOF Tourniquet

Newest evolution sets the benchmark for prehospital tourniquets for law enforcement, military, fire/EMS and prepared citizens. (Courtesy photo)

ANDERSON, S.C. — Tactical Medical Solutions, LLC (TacMed) is excited to release the newest evolution of its flagship product: the SOF Tourniquet. Purposeful upgrades mean smoother and faster one-handed and two-handed applications for the most effective bleeding control.

Originating directly from experiences on the battlefield, the SOF Tourniquet draws from years of end-user feedback, material testing, and extensive research. Innovations in design include a Slack Indicator Wedge for an intuitive visual cue during application, Performance Compression Webbing that reduces loss of pressure over time, and a new buckle that is an advanced lightweight design with superior strength over previous versions. The SOF-T is strong enough to withstand exposure to the harshest environments in the world and is light enough to carry wherever needed.

Generations of the SOF Tourniquet have served first responders for nearly two decades now. From our soldiers overseas to professional and civilian first responders here at home, countless lives have been saved by having the highest quality medical gear at the point of injury. The new SOF Tourniquet continues to live up to and surpass its reputation for durability, ruggedness, and effectiveness.

The SOF Tourniquet has always been 100% made in the USA, directly employing more than 70 people in its manufacturing. It is found in our country’s most elite military groups, major police, fire, and EMS agencies, bustling public venues, and prepared everyday citizens. It maintains global recognition and status as a top tier medical device selection.

About Tactical Medical Solutions

Tactical Medical Solutions is a global leading developer and manufacturer of pre-hospital medical gear for the tactical and civilian world. Founded in 2003 by a Special Forces medic who created the SOF Tactical Tourniquet, our tourniquet is now one of only two approved by the Department of Defense and was selected as the tourniquet of choice for the American Red Cross. While our original purpose was supporting the military, environments changed and TacMed progressed into servicing law enforcement, fire, EMS, rescue, and now even civilians. As a result, our product line has expanded greatly and is constantly evolving.

With more than 2,000 products available and a presence in 70 countries around the world, we service seven of the top ten police departments, including the NYPD and LAPD, as well as, major fire and EMS agencies. TacMed also services civilian audiences, such as all municipal buildings in the city of Dallas, NFL stadiums, Marriott hotels, churches, and public and private schools across the country through Tramedic, our line of trauma kits developed for the everyday citizen. In addition to providing all of these customers equipment designed specifically for them, we provide kit customization and a complete knowledge management system that offers education and training to match.