Rescue Essentials introduces the AirBase Inflatable Insulation Pad

PRESS RELEASE

LELAND, N.C. — Rescue Essentials has launched the AirBase Inflatable Insulation Pad, a compact, field-ready solution for comfort and insulation in rugged and everyday environments. Designed with outdoor and preparedness enthusiasts in mind, the AirBase combines portability, rapid deployment, and dependable performance in one ultra-lightweight package.

When seconds count, the ultra-compact AirBase inflates in just a few breaths — no pump required — providing immediate protection from uncomfortable or cold surfaces. Independently sealed air chambers ensure that even if one section is punctured, the rest of the pad remains functional, maintaining support and insulation.

Its deflation-resistant column structure enhances durability, while compatibility with bivvies, sleeping bags, or blankets makes it a versatile addition to any pack. The AirBase’s low-profile design stows easily in gear bags, emergency kits, or vehicles without adding bulk.

The AirBase can only be inflated once and cannot be deflated without puncturing the material, ensuring reliable performance and minimal maintenance in the field.

AirBase Inflatable Insulation Pad Features:

• Ultra-lightweight, low-profile packaging

• Provides comfort and ground insulation

• Rapid inflation in 4–5 breaths (no pump required)

• Inflation pressure: minimum 1 psi, maximum 15 psi

• Pairs well with a bivvy, sleeping bag, or blanket for comfort

• Deflation-resistant, independently sealed air chambers (if punctured, only that chamber is affected)

The AirBase Inflatable Insulation Pad is available now at rescue-essentials.com.

Whether it’s used for emergency staging, unexpected camping, or field comfort, the AirBase delivers lightweight, dependable protection when it matters most.

Early reviews of the AirBase:

From Tyler:

“This thing delivers a high yield for the extremely low weight and cube of the product. I was on a medical rescue mission in a wilderness area above 10,000 feet. The patient was not able to be flown out until first light and unable to walk out in that period of time. I had to remain with the patient and their party overnight (about 8 hours). During my insertion, my feet were fully submerged in an alpine marsh. I had to take my boots and socks off to dry them by the fire. Although not its primary use, I used the AirBase to stand on so my feet wouldn’t freeze. After that, I used it as a pad to sit on throughout the night. Later in the operation, I had to set up a plan for people to get some sleep, and we were able to use the AirBase for people to rest on. Last, since the AirBase was near a campfire, at one point, some embers landed on the AirBase and burned a hole in the plastic. However, this was no factor since the AirBase was designed to have single cells deflate without any effect on other cells. The rest of the cells stayed inflated with no problem, and the AirBase was effective the entire mission. So, while great for preventing hypothermia in trauma patients, it is also a great piece of kit for other applications and costs nearly nothing for weight and cube constraints in austere environments.”

From Jon P.:

“It weighs a little more than 3 oz and the applications for it are astounding…

- Pad to get an injured party insulated from the ground

- Improvised splint

- Bivy pad

- Sit pad

All in a package that can fit into virtually any kind of response pack or hiking pack!”

From Amazon customer:

“Doomsday can wait, but accidents happen. This minimalistic air mat is right for our hiking and car emergency kits. It feels worth the cost, the extra weight and space. At 89g, it’s lighter than claimed. Having seen how quickly trauma can lead to hypothermia, this fast-deploying air mat fills a niche we’re glad to address. We carry it for first aid with the afterthought of emergency isolation during unexpected or unexpectedly cold overnights. The (1.25) R value’s probably low, but much better than the mylar sheet alone – those ‘rescue blankets’ mostly just minimize windchill and moisture exposure.”